Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival debuts night viewing
Shanghai's iconic Cherry Blossom Festival will light up after dark for the first time, offering expats and locals a rare chance to admire the flowers under the stars.
The 15th edition of the festival runs from March 15 to April 15 at Gucun Park in suburban Baoshan District, with extended nighttime hours for the spring tradition.
From 6pm to 9:30pm, a 160,000-square-meter section near Gate 2 (Forest Sports Area), equivalent to over 20 standard football pitches, will transform into a "cherry blossom Island."
Enhanced by artistic lighting, the blooms will be paired with cultural activities, including anime-inspired art displays, traditional Chinese performances and intangible cultural heritage workshops.
With over 16,000 cherry trees across 120 varieties, the park boasts Shanghai's largest cherry blossom collection. Early bloomers are already flowering, while mid-season varieties like Yoshino cherry will peak in late March.
If you go:
Dates: March 11 to April 15
Site: Gucun Park
Address: 4788 Hutai Road
Transport: Metro Line 7 and 15 (Gucun Park Station)
Standard ticket price: 20 yuan (US$2.76)
Reservation: Book online via WeChat (search Gucun Park), Alipay mini-program, or Baoshan Hui app. On-site tickets available but expect queues.