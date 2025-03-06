Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival debuts night viewing

Shanghai's iconic Cherry Blossom Festival will light up after dark for the first time, offering expats and locals a rare chance to admire the flowers under the stars.

The 15th edition of the festival runs from March 15 to April 15 at Gucun Park in suburban Baoshan District, with extended nighttime hours for the spring tradition.

From 6pm to 9:30pm, a 160,000-square-meter section near Gate 2 (Forest Sports Area), equivalent to over 20 standard football pitches, will transform into a "cherry blossom Island."