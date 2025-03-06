News / Metro

Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival debuts night viewing

Shanghai's iconic Cherry Blossom Festival will light up after dark for the first time, offering expats and locals a rare chance to admire the flowers at Gucun Park under the stars.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor poses against a backdrop of cherry blossom at Shanghai's Gucun Park on Thursday.

Shanghai's iconic Cherry Blossom Festival will light up after dark for the first time, offering expats and locals a rare chance to admire the flowers under the stars.

The 15th edition of the festival runs from March 15 to April 15 at Gucun Park in suburban Baoshan District, with extended nighttime hours for the spring tradition.

From 6pm to 9:30pm, a 160,000-square-meter section near Gate 2 (Forest Sports Area), equivalent to over 20 standard football pitches, will transform into a "cherry blossom Island."

Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival debuts night viewing
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors pose against a backdrop of cherry blossom at the Baoshan District park.

Enhanced by artistic lighting, the blooms will be paired with cultural activities, including anime-inspired art displays, traditional Chinese performances and intangible cultural heritage workshops.

With over 16,000 cherry trees across 120 varieties, the park boasts Shanghai's largest cherry blossom collection. Early bloomers are already flowering, while mid-season varieties like Yoshino cherry will peak in late March.

Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival debuts night viewing
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Early bloomers are already flowering at the park.

If you go:

Dates: March 11 to April 15

Site: Gucun Park

Address: 4788 Hutai Road

Transport: Metro Line 7 and 15 (Gucun Park Station)

Standard ticket price: 20 yuan (US$2.76)

Reservation: Book online via WeChat (search Gucun Park), Alipay mini-program, or Baoshan Hui app. On-site tickets available but expect queues.

Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival debuts night viewing
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A cosplayer poses against a backdrop of cherry blossom at the park.

