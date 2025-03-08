Boys detained after urinating into hotpot

In the video, the man also laughed and said that the restaurant, Haidilao, China's hotpot chain, had launched a new hotpot soup, "urine hotpot".

A video showing a man standing on a table and peeing into a hotpot went viral online on Thursday.

Two boys have been detained by Shanghai police for allegedly urinating into a hotpot at an outlet of famous restaurant Haidilao, police officers announced on Saturday.

In response to this, Haidilao has stated that it has reported the video clips to police.

Police officers in Huangpu District said in a statement on Saturday that they had received a report from a hotpot restaurant that the incident showed in the video occurred in their outlet.

After investigation, Huangpu police found two males, Tang and Wu, both 17 years old, entered the restaurant in the early hours of February 24, and dined in a private room at the hotpot restaurant with others.

After getting drunk, the two stood on the dining table and urinated into the hotpot. Wu also posted the video online.

The two have been put under administrative detention by police.