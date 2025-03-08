Lujiazui's skyline honors International Women's Day
Shanghai's iconic Lujiazui skyline lit up in dazzling pink on International Women's Day, with landmarks like the Oriental Pearl Tower and Shanghai Tower glowing in tribute.
Slogans such as "Independent" and "Her Power" shone on pink screens, celebrating the strength and achievements of women.
At the heart of the celebration, Shanghai honored exceptional women with China's prestigious "March 8th Red Banner Holder" award at a ceremony held on Friday.
Among them were Bai Xiang'en, the first Chinese woman to navigate an icebreaker across the Arctic; Zhao Chunling, chief designer of China's first long-range wide-body airliner, the C929; Vivian Jiang, chair of Deloitte China; and Qi Bingxue, principal dancer of Shanghai Ballet.
Zhu Zhongming, deputy secretary of the CPC Shanghai Committee, attended the event, praising women's contributions to innovation, modernization, and community building. He expressed hope that their efforts continue to make Shanghai even more vibrant, warm, and inspiring.