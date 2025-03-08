Lujiazui's skyline honors International Women's Day

Shanghai's iconic Lujiazui skyline lit up in dazzling pink on International Women's Day, with landmarks like the Oriental Pearl Tower and Shanghai Tower glowing in tribute.

Slogans such as "Independent" and "Her Power" shone on pink screens, celebrating the strength and achievements of women.

At the heart of the celebration, Shanghai honored exceptional women with China's prestigious "March 8th Red Banner Holder" award at a ceremony held on Friday.