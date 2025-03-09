Expatriates step up and donate platelets

A Shanghai-based expatriate blood donation organization was among local individuals, organizations and facilities honored for promoting and organizing platelet donation. Ashish Maskay, a Nepalese surgeon and the founder of Bloodline, took the trophy as the promoter of platelet donation over the weekend.

"There are many foreigners living in Shanghai and they want to do something to connect with the city," he said. "So I and my friends initiated the idea of organizing the Bloodline to call for expatriates to give donations in 2017 when a French girl suffered an accident in Shanghai and needed blood for surgery.

"The girl was RH negative, which is very rare among Chinese but more common among Westerners. There are only three Chinese among every 1,000 with RH negative, while it is 15 percent for Westerners. So there was not enough blood for the girl and I called for my foreign friends to give donations. Then many people contacted me for donations. "After this event, I organized Bloodline, a friend-circle organization to boost blood donation. Maskay has been honored with Magnolia Award, the city's highest honor for expatriates for his performance in promoting blood donation.

Ti Gong

"In the beginning, there was only five friends to do Bloodline," he said. "The first event we had 30 people coming to give donations and the organization grew bigger and bigger now." Maskay has given 50 whole blood and platelet donations. "Bloodline has become influential among foreigners," he said. "In addition to organizing regular events, we will issue notes if receiving urgent requests for blood. People will come to give donations within one or two days. Under emergency conditions, donors will arrive on the exact day. It is such a heart-warming thing." Platelets play an important role in the treatment for patients with leukemia and cancer. Shanghai collected more than 101,900 units of platelet last year, the first time surpassing 100,000 units, rising by 9.4 percent than 2023.

Ti Gong