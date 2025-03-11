Technology and textiles meet at Shanghai trade fair

More than 3,100 exhibitors showcase fabrics and accessories at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center that feature sustainability and digital transformation.

Textiles that are naturally biodegradable by using an innovative natural fiber with antibacterial and antiviral properties were on show at a trade fair in Shanghai which opened today. The Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics 2025 (Spring Edition) at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center has attracted more than 3,100 exhibitors showcasing fabrics and accessories featuring technologies such as sustainability and digital transformation. "The number of registrations has increased by 20 percent compared with last year, including a rising number of overseas visitors from 108 countries and regions, including Europe, the United States, Africa and the Middle East. We also invited seven seller groups and many VIP sellers this year," said Wendy Wen, managing director of organizer Messe Frankfurt (HK).

Several companies are showcasing functional fabrics that incorporate sustainable elements, such as recycled plastics, organic cotton, and other eco-friendly materials. Eastman Chemical Company showed a fiber made from 60 percent sustainable sourced wood pulp and 40 percent certified recycled waste. The product creates value from waste and helps brands achieve sustainability without compromising the comfort, quality, or style of their products, the company said. Juncao fiber, an innovative fiber developed by the Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University Research Institute, is made from grass.

Xinxiang Chemical Fibre said this can grow by the Yellow River and desert areas where crops could not grow, and be watered just by domestic sewage. The growing period of Juncao fiber is three to six months, with the longest growing to 6 to 8 meters. Both the leaves and roots can be fully utilized without any pollution to the environment. "The fiber contains natural antibacterial components, which can be used to produce baby clothes, home textile and medical facilities," said a staff member.

In addition, the fair has sustainability forums, where industry experts will discuss issues including reshaping the global supply chain, key challenges in production, and opportunities for Asian manufacturers. There are also forums on digital application trends in the international textile industry, which promote international trade and commerce matchmaking among textile enterprises through the sharing of innovative digital product tools, solutions, and application cases by various international representatives. The event runs through March 13.