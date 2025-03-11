Shanghai firm on creating robust legal environment for global businesses

Shanghai authorities have officially launched the nation's first foreign-related judicial documentary series, "Foreigners Tell Stories: A Rule-of-Law Business Environment." This highly anticipated sequel builds on the success of its first season, which garnered worldwide attention. The second season delves deeper into Shanghai's ambitious "Five Centers" initiative.

Anne Severin is a practicing lawyer at the French law firm DS Avocats and a foreign trade adviser for France. "Shanghai, often referred to as the 'Paris of the East,' is my second home, and where my legal career started," she observes.

Since Severin first came to Shanghai in 1997, at the age of 26, she has been growing in tandem with this warm and friendly city, especially so as a recipient of the Magnolia Silver Award from the Shanghai government. "For me, this honor is a significant recognition," she admits.

Severin believes that Shanghai has consistently played a exemplary and leading role in advocating economic and legal reforms, as part of the Chinese modernization drive. To enhance its core competence and competitiveness, the city has always been proactive in creating a robust legal environment for businesses and investors alike.

Recently, a case she handled in collaboration with Chinese lawyers convinced her that the city's justice system has made Herculean efforts in protecting the interests of companies and their shareholders.

In this case, the judge issued writs, subpoenaing key witnesses, and facilitating an expert witness, thus providing strong support for clarifying the facts of the case. The verdict, handed down in light of the latest Corporate Law, effectively safeguarded the interests of the stakeholders.

"I have realized that in the Chinese market, the fairness and respect for the rule of law are conducive to fostering a confidence-gaining atmosphere for business operators," she points out.

The year 2024 marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. Severin still remembers that over two decades ago, shortly after arriving in Shanghai, she had been instrumental in effecting exchanges between legal professionals from the two countries.

On that occasion, French judges explained to their Chinese counterparts relevant French intellectual property and industrial property laws, as well as fast-track procedures for settling commercial disputes. Chinese judges, in turn, elaborated on Chinese mediation procedures, among others.

Today, more than two decades later, Severin has witnessed how Shanghai, or China in general, is committed to creating a stable and predictable legal environment for global economic participants, including those from France.

"We look forward to China's deepening reforms governing foreign investments, and the management regime and outbound investment, so as to create a world-class international business environment, by protecting the legal rights and interests of foreign investors," Severin said.

"I am confident that in the new era of globalization, Shanghai will provide the world more market space, more opportunities for win-win cooperation, and more exemplary practice for multilateral, East-West interactions!"