Outdoor smoking management tightened at Shanghai's popular scenic spots

Local government departments are teaming up to regulate outdoor smoking behavior at eight scenic spots in Shanghai that are popular with tourists, both from home and abroad.

The eight spots are: Wukang Road, Yuyuan Garden, Xintiandi, Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Lujiazui, the Bund, INLET and Panlong Tiandi.

Signs have been set up to guide people to designated outdoor smoking spots and not smoke randomly, educational posters have been installed to highlight the harm of smoking, and volunteers have been recruited to persuade people not to smoke while walking.

The exposure of second-hand smoking in Shanghai is 47.6 percent. Though the control on indoor smoking has been tightened, there have been rising public complaints about people smoking while walking, a behavior not only impacting other people's health but also fraught with safety risks.

The five outdoor places which drew the most gripes about outdoor smoking are: outdoor waiting areas at scenic spots, restaurants and pubs and bars; sidewalks and waiting areas for traffic lights; outdoor amusement parks; bus stops; and entrances and exits of shopping malls and office buildings.

Both local residents and expatriate tourists have complained about outdoor smoking.