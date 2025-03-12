Filipino boy saved after liver transplant surgery in Shanghai

A 2-year-old Filipino boy, who was in critical condition due to repeated digestive tract bleeding, was saved after doctors at Shanghai's Renji Hospital conducted liver transplant surgery by using part of the organ from the boy's father.

It was the hospital's first liver transplant surgery on a Filipino child, whose treatment drew the attention of ambassadors of both countries.

The boy, nicknamed Nieco, suffered from congenital biliary atresia and experienced bleeding 12 times within six months. He was in very serious condition and the family was desperate.

Biliary atresia can cause cirrhosis and liver damage because the bile passage from the liver to the gallbladder is restricted.

Thanks to a medical cooperation mechanism between China and the Philippines, Renji Hospital and the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Centre in Manila, the Philippines capital, set up an experts' team to handle Nieco's case.