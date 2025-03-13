Shanghai speaks your language after China Telecom upgrade

China Telecom has upgraded its multilingual services in Shanghai, expanding its offerings to include languages such as Japanese and Korean in addition to English, across both online and offline platforms, including the iconic red phone kiosks citywide.



This initiative is aimed at better serving the growing number of international visitors drawn by China's visa facilitation policies, including the 240-hour transit visa exemptions.

Recognizing the surge in demand for telecommunications services from foreign tourists, China Telecom has built upon its existing English services, which were launched last year at airports and retail outlets. The latest upgrade extends multilingual support in around a dozen languages, including Japanese, Korean, German, and Spanish, across its physical locations, 10000 hotline, and mobile applications.

The multilingual services also encompass Shanghai's network of over 550 renovated "Lao You Ting" (Old Friend Booth) phone kiosks. These kiosks, part of a smart city initiative, now offer features such as free domestic calls, mobile phone charging, and community and transport information in multiple languages. Notably, they also feature language-specific services, such as "AI Photography" in Korean.