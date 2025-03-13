Shanghai speaks your language after China Telecom upgrade
China Telecom has upgraded its multilingual services in Shanghai, expanding its offerings to include languages such as Japanese and Korean in addition to English, across both online and offline platforms, including the iconic red phone kiosks citywide.
This initiative is aimed at better serving the growing number of international visitors drawn by China's visa facilitation policies, including the 240-hour transit visa exemptions.
Recognizing the surge in demand for telecommunications services from foreign tourists, China Telecom has built upon its existing English services, which were launched last year at airports and retail outlets. The latest upgrade extends multilingual support in around a dozen languages, including Japanese, Korean, German, and Spanish, across its physical locations, 10000 hotline, and mobile applications.
The multilingual services also encompass Shanghai's network of over 550 renovated "Lao You Ting" (Old Friend Booth) phone kiosks. These kiosks, part of a smart city initiative, now offer features such as free domestic calls, mobile phone charging, and community and transport information in multiple languages. Notably, they also feature language-specific services, such as "AI Photography" in Korean.
The influx of tourists, particularly from Korea, has been notable, with reports of weekend visitors enjoying local cuisine and shopping for popular collectibles. They enjoy hot pot and lamb barbecue, and shop for Molly and Labubu characters from local brand Pop Mart.
China Telecom said the enhancements aim to break down communication barriers and provide seamless connectivity for foreign travelers and residents, making their experience in Shanghai more convenient and enjoyable.
Over the past year, the China Telecom English app has seen 310,000 visits, and the company's service centers at Pudong International Airport had assisted 12,000 overseas visitors as of the end of February. The availability of short-term SIM cards, ranging from 7 to 30 days, has also met the needs of international tourists.
National immigration data reveals 1.46 million foreign entries in the first half of 2024, a 153-percent increase compared to the previous year, with visa-free entries up by 190 percent. Travel platform Trip.com reported a doubling of inbound bookings in 2024, with visa-exempt countries contributing to a 150-percent growth rate.