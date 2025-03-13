News / Metro

Shanghai speaks your language after China Telecom upgrade

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:43 UTC+8, 2025-03-13       0
Multilingual support is now available in around a dozen languages, including Japanese, Korean, German, and Spanish, to better serve the growing number of international visitors.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:43 UTC+8, 2025-03-13       0
Shanghai speaks your language after China Telecom upgrade
Imaginechina

A phone kiosk, which now supports multiple languages, is one of over 550 in Shanghai.

China Telecom has upgraded its multilingual services in Shanghai, expanding its offerings to include languages such as Japanese and Korean in addition to English, across both online and offline platforms, including the iconic red phone kiosks citywide.

This initiative is aimed at better serving the growing number of international visitors drawn by China's visa facilitation policies, including the 240-hour transit visa exemptions.

Recognizing the surge in demand for telecommunications services from foreign tourists, China Telecom has built upon its existing English services, which were launched last year at airports and retail outlets. The latest upgrade extends multilingual support in around a dozen languages, including Japanese, Korean, German, and Spanish, across its physical locations, 10000 hotline, and mobile applications.

The multilingual services also encompass Shanghai's network of over 550 renovated "Lao You Ting" (Old Friend Booth) phone kiosks. These kiosks, part of a smart city initiative, now offer features such as free domestic calls, mobile phone charging, and community and transport information in multiple languages. Notably, they also feature language-specific services, such as "AI Photography" in Korean.

Shanghai speaks your language after China Telecom upgrade
Imaginechina

More Korean tourists are making use of Shanghai's visa-free policies to spend weekends in the city.



The influx of tourists, particularly from Korea, has been notable, with reports of weekend visitors enjoying local cuisine and shopping for popular collectibles. They enjoy hot pot and lamb barbecue, and shop for Molly and Labubu characters from local brand Pop Mart.

China Telecom said the enhancements aim to break down communication barriers and provide seamless connectivity for foreign travelers and residents, making their experience in Shanghai more convenient and enjoyable.

Over the past year, the China Telecom English app has seen 310,000 visits, and the company's service centers at Pudong International Airport had assisted 12,000 overseas visitors as of the end of February. The availability of short-term SIM cards, ranging from 7 to 30 days, has also met the needs of international tourists.

National immigration data reveals 1.46 million foreign entries in the first half of 2024, a 153-percent increase compared to the previous year, with visa-free entries up by 190 percent. Travel platform Trip.com reported a doubling of inbound bookings in 2024, with visa-exempt countries contributing to a 150-percent growth rate.

Shanghai speaks your language after China Telecom upgrade
SHINE

A visitor uses a Shanghai Telecom kiosk at Pudong International Airport.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai
Pop Mart
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     