No monkey business and no mobile videos, please

"Please do not play with chimpanzees with your mobile phone, it will affect their physical and mental health. Don't show me videos! And don't knock on the glass."

This warning sign reminding visitors not to make chimpanzees watch mobile phones next to a photo of the animal at Shanghai Zoo has triggered an online buzz.

Netizens noted that chimpanzees at the zoo were glued to the screens when people show them videos on their mobile phones.

"There are two chimpanzees, when you show them videos, they watch with big interest, and if they don't like the content, they even indicate by swiping away," a Netizen posted.