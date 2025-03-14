News / Metro

No monkey business and no mobile videos, please

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:13 UTC+8, 2025-03-14       0
A warning sign reminding visitors not to make chimpanzees watch mobile phones next to a photo of the animal at Shanghai Zoo has triggered an online buzz.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:13 UTC+8, 2025-03-14       0

Edited by Li Xueqing, Zu Pengpeng. Subtitles by Zu Pengpeng.

No monkey business and no mobile videos, please

The sign reads: "Please do not play with chimpanzees with your mobile phone, it will affect their physical and mental health. Don't show me videos! And don't knock on the glass."

"Please do not play with chimpanzees with your mobile phone, it will affect their physical and mental health. Don't show me videos! And don't knock on the glass."

This warning sign reminding visitors not to make chimpanzees watch mobile phones next to a photo of the animal at Shanghai Zoo has triggered an online buzz.

Netizens noted that chimpanzees at the zoo were glued to the screens when people show them videos on their mobile phones.

"There are two chimpanzees, when you show them videos, they watch with big interest, and if they don't like the content, they even indicate by swiping away," a Netizen posted.

No monkey business and no mobile videos, please
Ti Gong

A chimpanzee baby at Shanghai Zoo

Many said "they were amused by this notice".

And the Shanghai Zoo residents are not alone in being affected by human behavior as a chimpanzee in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, even aped humans in smoking and was addictive.

"Some tourists are curious and show their mobile phones to chimps, which attracts their interest. However, it can harm the animal's physical and mental health, so we set up the sign as a reminder," said He Weiguang, a zoo keeper.

"In the past century, due to habitat destruction, the number of chimpanzees in the wild has been decreasing and they are in a difficult situation, facing various threats," he explained. "In recent years, our zoo has launched various campaigns to raise awareness on chimpanzee protection."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Shanghai
Shanghai Zoo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     