[Hai Lights] Top 10 Places to Enjoy Cherry Blossoms in Shanghai

From peaceful parks to quirky streets, here are the best places in Shanghai to enjoy the cherry blossoms and take in the fresh spring air.

Spring is here, and so are the cherry blossoms! Whether you're a local or just visiting Shanghai, the city transforms into a cherry blossom wonderland, bursting with colors and, of course, the perfect selfie spots. From peaceful parks to quirky streets, here are the best places to enjoy the cherry blossoms and take in the fresh spring air.

Lu Xun Park Forget the usual touristy spots – Lu Xun Park in Hongkou District is where the cherry blossoms are literally rolling out the red carpet. Over 500 Yoshino Cherry trees line the park, and when they're in full bloom, it looks like something straight out of a Japanese movie. The first soft pink petals have begun to appear outside Lu Xun Park, gently trembling in the breeze as if testing the waters of spring. Though not yet in full bloom, this first flush of cherry blossoms is already drawing visitors who pause to soak in the romance of early spring. And guess what? The nearby metro station is basically an honorary cherry blossom viewing spot, because you get to ride the train on Metro Line 3 while the flowers wave at you through the windows. What to do: Take a scenic metro ride, find a quiet spot for a book, or if you're feeling adventurous, do some fitness routine with some park tai chi. Oh, and don't forget to grab a bubble tea nearby to complete your day! Best viewing period: late March to early April Address: 2288 Sichuan Rd N. 四川北路2288号

Fu Haoyi / Xiaohongshu

Fu Haoyi / Xiaohongshu

Long Museum (West Bund) For all you art lovers and trendy folks out there, the Long Museum at the West Bund is your go-to cherry blossom hotspot. It's like a cherry blossom + art gallery mashup that makes you feel like you're living in an Instagram filter. You can stroll right into the cherry blossom forest at the entrance like you're part of a springtime dream. Oh, and it's pet-friendly, so bring your dog and make it a paw-some day out!

What to do: After capturing the ultimate blossom selfie, pop inside for some seriously cool art exhibitions, then take a stroll along the West Bund – there are tons of cafes for that perfect coffee-and-cherry-blossom moment. Best viewing period: mid March to early April Address: 3398 Longteng Ave 龙腾大道3398号

Sherry Chen

Sherry Chen

Gucun Park You know it's a cherry blossom hotspot when 170,000 people show up on a weekend! Gucun Park, Shanghai's largest cherry blossom park, is rolling out the pink carpet with over 16,000 trees across 1,500 acres, making it the headquarters for the 2025 Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival. This year, the festival is bigger, brighter, and more Instagrammable than ever. For the first time, visitors can enjoy nighttime cherry blossom viewing, where glowing petals, dreamy light shows, and cultural performances turn the park into a real-life fairytale. Feeling sporty? Sign up for the women's 10K race, because nothing says "unstoppable" like powering through a cloud of pink petals. If running isn't your thing, hop on the pink Ferris wheel, where romance is guaranteed –unless you're afraid of heights, in which case, just hold on tight and pretend you're cool. Need a snack? The cherry blossom food & coffee festival is serving up limited-edition sakura lattes and treats that are almost too pretty to eat (but you'll eat them anyway). During the festival, Bilibili is bringing some of its top IPs to life, so don't be surprised if you find yourself sharing cherry blossom views with your favorite anime characters. And if you happen to be arriving by cruise, you're in luck – special cherry blossom sightseeing buses from Wusongkou International Cruise Port will take you straight into the floral action. There will also be special cherry blossom events designed for foreign cruise visitors, offering them a unique springtime experience in Shanghai. What to do: Roll out your picnic basket and enjoy a full day of cherry blossom viewing (maybe with a little camping too!). And don't miss the iconic pink Ferris wheel for a view that'll make your cherry blossom experience even more magical. Pro Tips: Enter from Gate 2 to get the best cherry blossom + Ferris wheel view. Best viewing period: early March to mid April Address: 4788 Hutai Rd 沪太路4788号 Ticket Price: 20 yuan



Jiang Xiaowei

Jiang Xiaowei

Suzhou Creek Walkway Do you love cherry blossoms and cool architecture? Well, Suzhou Creek's cherry blossom walkway has both! Walk along this beautiful stretch from Sichuan Road Bridge to Zhapu Road Bridge, with cherry trees on one side and the Shanghai Post Museum on the other. It's like Shanghai in a postcard. Plus, you're pretty much guaranteed the most gorgeous photos you'll ever take.

What to do: Stroll, sip on coffee, and pretend you're in an artsy movie montage. Bonus points if you get a shot with the Oriental Pearl Tower in the background, because you're basically a tourist influencer now. Best viewing period: early March to April Address: Suzhou Rd S. 苏州南路

梧桐树下的弄堂 / Xiaohongshu

Dongchang Road Metro Station Now, if you want something a bit quieter, Dongchang Road Metro Station is your secret cherry blossom hideaway. This little park may not have the volume of blooms as some other spots, but it's super peaceful, with a cute little bridge and water features. It's like a little oasis in the middle of the city.

What to do: Take a few minutes to unwind, snap a photo with the blossoms and the three iconic towers in the background (hello, Shanghai skyline!), or just take a quick walk around and pretend you live in the peaceful suburbs (even if you don't). Best viewing period: mid March to early April Address: Exit 1, Dongchang Road Station, Metro Line 2

Allen Yuan/袁雪峰 / Xiaohongshu

Jing'an Sculpture Park Jing'an Sculpture Park is home to early-blooming cherry trees, which pretty much announce that spring has officially arrived. The park also boasts art sculptures from all over the world – because why not mix nature and culture?

What to do: Feel like an art connoisseur while strolling among sculptures, take selfies with the blossoms, and make your friends jealous with photos of the tulips. This park's basically a two-for-one deal: cherry blossoms and a mini art museum. Best viewing period: late March to early April Address: 128 Shimen Rd No. 2

Jiang Xiaowei

Imaginechina

Nanpu Bridge Bus Station Who would've thought a bus station could be the blooming star of Shanghai? This unassuming bus stop near Nanpu Bridge has earned the title of "Shanghai's Most Beautiful Bus Station" thanks to its cherry blossom trees. The blooms here may not cover acres like other places, but they create an atmosphere that's nothing short of magical. Imagine pastel pink and white cherry blossoms lining the station, transforming it into something straight out of a Studio Ghibli film. What to do: Capture the cherry blossoms with buses passing through – it's a sight you won't see anywhere else. If you're into late-night adventures, come after dark when the neon lights and blossoms create a stunning scene through the bus windows. Best viewing period: late March to early April Address: 1588 Waima Rd 外马路1588号

Jiang Xiaowei

Jiang Xiaowei

Allen Yuan/袁雪峰 / Xiaohongshu

Allen Yuan/袁雪峰 / Xiaohongshu

Chenshan Botanical Garden Calling all cherry blossom enthusiasts! Chenshan Botanical Garden has 58,000 square meters of cherry blossoms, and you'll find more than 2,000 trees here. It's like a cherry blossom labyrinth, and you're invited to get lost in it (in a good way, of course).

What to do: Wander, snap photos, and maybe even get lost among the blooms. Afterward, visit the garden's other attractions, like the greenhouses for unique plants. Best viewing period: late February to early April Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway 辰花公路3888号

Ti Gong

Tian'an 1000 Trees Riverside Walkway This riverside walkway is a hidden gem with cherry blossoms that line the edge like they're welcoming you to a private garden. The backdrop of the "magic" building (yes, it's a quirky, modern structure) adds to the surreal vibe.

If you thought Tian'an 1000 Trees was already one of Shanghai's most breathtaking architectural marvels, just wait until you see it draped in pink. Designed by British architect Thomas Heatherwick, this "floating forest" along Suzhou Creek becomes even more enchanting when a 900-meter-long riverside cherry blossom corridor bursts into bloom. From March 21 to April 13, this pink paradise will host a four-week-long cherry blossom festival, featuring a weekend-only pop-up market and themed performances. Picture yourself strolling beneath a canopy of delicate Yoshino cherry blossoms, petals swirling in the breeze like a scene straight out of a Ghibli film. As Suzhou Creek's cruise boats drift by, blossoms cascade into the water, creating a spectacle that rivals Tokyo's famed Meguro River. And the magic doesn't stop there! Every Friday to Sunday, a special cherry blossom market will transform the space, unveiling a fresh theme each week. What to do: Take a serene walk, soak up the peacefulness, and stop by the nearby shops for a little spring shopping spree. You could also enjoy a quiet riverside tea or coffee, making this the perfect spot for anyone looking to slow down. Best viewing period: late March to early April Address: 600 Moganshan Rd 莫干山路600号

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Tongji University Known as one of the most beautiful campuses during cherry blossom season, Tongji University is like the Hogwarts of cherry blossom lovers. As the cherry trees bloom, the entire campus transforms into an idyllic spring paradise.

What to do: Take a walk around the campus, pretend you are a student, and enjoy the surroundings. It's the perfect place to reflect on life while you wait for your "I'm just a student" excuse to take more selfies. Best viewing period: late March to early April Address: 1239 Siping Rd 四平路1239号

Jiang Xiaowei

Imaginechina

Cherry Blossom Etiquette Reminder Most cherry blossom spots now ban the use of ladders and tall stools – so no, you can't try to climb the trees. Please be kind to nature: no shaking branches or picking flowers, because these blossoms need to bloom again next year! Special thanks to Xiaohongshu users Fu Haoyi, Allen Yuan/袁雪峰, and 梧桐树下的弄堂 for sharing their beautiful photos with us.