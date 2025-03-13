Shanghai Auto Culture Festival ignites the city's F1 frenzy

The Shanghai Auto Culture Festival 2025 will be held in suburban Jiading District from March 21 to April 25, alongside the 2025 Formula One Chinese Grand Prix.

With the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix just around the corner, the Shanghai Auto Culture Festival, the centerpiece of the city's racing season, is set to kick off. Racing enthusiasts, prepare for a spectacular automotive cultural experience! The Shanghai Auto Culture Festival 2025 will be held in suburban Jiading District from March 21 to April 25, alongside the 2025 Chinese GP. This festival will offer a month-long celebration of Shanghai's automotive culture for residents and tourists, integrating elements of car racing, exhibitions, tourism, and lifestyle. The event will launch 25 auto-themed activities across four thematic sections – the opening ceremony, "World Speed", "Shanghai Window", and "Jiading Highlights" – that combine F1 racing with the cultural and tourism features of Jiading, which hosts the Chinese GP.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of F1 GP. The opening ceremony of the Shanghai Auto Culture Festival on March 23 will merge with the Chinese GP's opening at the Shanghai International Circuit. As the second race of the season, the Chinese GP will feature the debut of the all-female F1 Academy race in Shanghai. China's first F1 Academy female driver Shi Wei, known as"Tie Dou," will also make her appearance, presenting fans with the strength of Chinese female racers.

The festival will include a range of racing events under the "World Speed" section, such as the 2025 China Karting Championship Shanghai Station, the 2025 CTCC China Touring Car Championship and the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia race. The "Shanghai Window" section will offer a carnival atmosphere with activities like the "Dream Jiading" themed park and the Checkered Flag Carnival. The"Jiading Highlights" section will focus on the integration of automobiles with lifestyle, and create diverse "auto+" application scenarios. The festival also features a series of automotive cultural activities, highlighting Jiading's rich automotive heritage and offering visitors a diverse range of interactive experiences themed around automobiles. These include a photography competition, kite racing, and a creative design contest. The classic vintage car parade at the Shanghai Auto Expo Park will allow enthusiasts to get up close with classic vehicles from all over the world and savor the charm of vintage automobiles. Plus, visitors can experience unmanned minibus combining intelligent driving technology with AI-guided tours, showcasing the automotive innovation in "Jiading Smart Auto City." During the festival, Jiading District will also host a slew of activities that integrate tourism, culture, e-commerce, sports, and exhibitions into its automotive theme.

