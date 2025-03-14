News / Metro

Spring arrives early but it's about to get cold again

﻿ Zhu Yuting
  18:58 UTC+8, 2025-03-14       0
Five days of temperatures above 10 degrees means the new season has officially begun but its first weekend is forecast to see moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder.
Spring officially began in Shanghai on Monday, a little earlier than average, local weather officials said.

As of today, there have been five consecutive days with a daily average temperature exceeding 10 degrees Celsius.

Friday was damp with temperatures ranging between 10 and 13 degrees. Moderate to heavy-level rainfall is predicted to hit the city with thunder over Friday night to Saturday.

A new round of cold air will arrive on Sunday with wind force increasing and temperatures dropping to between 5 and 11 degrees.

Sunshine is expected to return from Monday and temperatures will gradually bounce back from Thursday and are forecast to reach over 20 degrees by the weekend.

