Spring arrives early but it's about to get cold again

Spring officially began in Shanghai on Monday, a little earlier than average, local weather officials said.

As of today, there have been five consecutive days with a daily average temperature exceeding 10 degrees Celsius.

Friday was damp with temperatures ranging between 10 and 13 degrees. Moderate to heavy-level rainfall is predicted to hit the city with thunder over Friday night to Saturday.

A new round of cold air will arrive on Sunday with wind force increasing and temperatures dropping to between 5 and 11 degrees.

Sunshine is expected to return from Monday and temperatures will gradually bounce back from Thursday and are forecast to reach over 20 degrees by the weekend.