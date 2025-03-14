News / Metro

Cross-border case testifies to city's improving business environment

﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  17:49 UTC+8, 2025-03-14       0
Given the absence of any precedent for mutual recognition of court awards or rulings between China and Japan, cooperation on cross-border bankruptcy rulings was groundbreaking.
﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  17:49 UTC+8, 2025-03-14       0

Editor's note:

Shanghai authorities have officially launched the nation's first foreign-related judicial documentary series, "Foreigners Tell Stories: A Rule-of-Law Business Environment." This highly anticipated sequel builds on the success of its first season, which garnered worldwide attention. The second season delves deeper into Shanghai's ambitious "Five Centers" initiative.



Cross-border case testifies to city's improving business environment
Xinmin Evening News

Masanori Kawai

Masanori Kawai is a partner at Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu, a Japanese law firm. In 2011, he began handling China-related legal affairs, in his capacity as the representative of the firm’s Shanghai office that same year.

In 2019, a Japanese trade and investment company, in dire financial straits, applied to the Tokyo District Court in Japan to initiate civil rehabilitation proceedings.

The court issued a ruling commencing rehabilitation, after appointing Japanese supervisors (bankruptcy administrators) for the case.

However, the company owned quite a few assets in China, including property in Shanghai and equities in listed and unlisted companies, which were all beyond the jurisdiction of the bankruptcy ruling by the Japanese court, though the disposal of assets in both countries was essential to the success of the civil rehabilitation process, not least because this would ensure fair repayment to all creditors, including those in China.

“As the company’s legal representative, we hoped to facilitate the recognition of the Japanese civil rehabilitation ruling by Chinese justice,” Kawai said.

Previously, given the absence of any precedent for mutual recognition of court awards or rulings between the two countries, this exploration in the field of cross-border bankruptcy was nothing short of groundbreaking.

Huang Xianhua, deputy presiding judge of the bankruptcy tribunal at the Shanghai No. 3 Intermediate People’s Court, asserted that in recent years considering China’s increasing emphasis on cross-border bankruptcy, there has been significant headway in this aspect.

This case marked the first time a Chinese court recognized a Japanese bankruptcy proceeding and the rulings given by a Japanese supervisor.

Since a significant number of Japanese companies hold assets in China, the settlement of this case has instilled much confidence among Japan’s judicial and legal practice communities, with the message driven home that in the future, in the event of debtors confronting bankruptcy proceedings in Japan or their administrators seeking to dispose of assets in China, they could have resort to an additional legal pathway by applying for legal recognition, Kawai noted.

“We also hope that Japanese courts would recognize bankruptcy-related judgments and rulings handed down by Chinese courts, so as to boost economic and trade exchanges between the two countries. All this testifies to Shanghai’s improving business environment,” he added.

Source: Xinmin Evening News   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     