Judicial intervention ensures compensation for fraud bank card withdrawal

Shanghai authorities have officially launched the nation's first foreign-related judicial documentary series, "Foreigners Tell Stories: A Rule-of-Law Business Environment." This highly anticipated sequel builds on the success of its first season, which garnered worldwide attention. The second season delves deeper into Shanghai's ambitious "Five Centers" initiative.

Nicholas Steven Wynne, an Irish teacher at the Shanghai United International School, has been in Shanghai for many years. Over the years, multiple travels between his home country of Ireland and the city of Shanghai has enabled him to better perceive the rapid development of China, and the ever advancing convenience of living in Shanghai.

A few years ago, Wynne encountered an incident that has been impressed upon his memory. It happened that one of his bank cards saw a fraudulent withdrawal overseas, causing a loss of 5,000 yuan (US$704). Although the loss amount was not high, Wynne made it a point of upholding his legal rights by filing a lawsuit at a Shanghai court.

After the case was accepted, the judges at the Hongkou District People's Court, after conducting a rigorous investigation, came up with a professional judgement. By resorting to legal principles, life experience, and logical reasoning, the judges concluded that there was a high probability of transactions using counterfeit cards and, as a consequence, Wynne was not at fault.

On the basis of their professional acumen, the judges ruled that the issuing bank should compensate Wynne for all his economic losses, and the judgment was fully executed without delay.

Reflecting on this experience, Wynne waxed emotional, "As a resident of Shanghai and a financial consumer, this judgment gave me a strong sense of security. I deeply appreciated the professionalism and fairness of the Shanghai courts, and I was fully confident in Shanghai's financial environment."

With significant improvement in chip technology and beefed-up risk management, cases of bank card frauds like the one Wynne endured have since dropped significantly.

Bank cards, as a rule the first "window" for foreign consumers to have initial contact with Shanghai's financial services, are now strongly safeguarded in terms of safety.

Wynne noted that in Shanghai the ubiquitous mobile payment is changing the traditional lifestyle, enabling him to enjoy convenient and secure financial services anytime and anywhere in the city, with the judiciary providing a robust "shield" against any risk inherent in financial consumption.

The Irishman also mentions that he has witnessed the judiciary's unremitting efforts in promoting financial consumption safety, protecting consumer rights and pushing high-quality financial development.

Wynne is looking forward to taking these interesting and touching experiences back to his country, to share with his family and friends in Ireland, "so that they could see a China that is innovative, developing, equal and inclusive. This is also an important part of being a teacher, where we encourage cultural communication and exchange."