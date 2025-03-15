|   
News / Metro

Shanghai's first wholly foreign-owned hospital granted license

Xinhua
  17:43 UTC+8, 2025-03-15       0
DeltaHealth Hospital·Shanghai becomes Shanghai's first wholly foreign-owned hospital and China's first foreign-owned cardiovascular specialty hospital.
Xinhua
  17:43 UTC+8, 2025-03-15       0

DeltaHealth Hospital·Shanghai has been granted an operating license in Shanghai, making it the city's first wholly foreign-owned hospital and China's first foreign-owned cardiovascular specialty hospital.

The license for wholly foreign-owned medical institutions was issued by the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission on Friday, as the latest development following China's expanded opening-up policy in the health care sector.

The hospital, established as a joint venture in 2016, specializes in cardiovascular care and was included in Shanghai's medical insurance system in 2018.

In May 2024, Swire Pacific Limited completed a transaction to become the largest shareholder of DeltaHealth.

In September 2024, China issued a notice of the pilot program for expanding opening up in the health care sector, with Beijing, Shanghai, and Tianjin designated among the nine provinces and municipalities to launch wholly foreign-funded hospital trials.

Experts believe this will help bring advanced medical technologies and services from overseas, meeting the growing demand for high-quality health care in China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
﻿
