|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Robotics competition attracts 1,000 participants

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:20 UTC+8, 2025-03-17       0
Thee-day 2025 FIRST Robotics Competition Shanghai Regional at East China Normal University brought together 43 teams from China and countries including the US and Australia.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:20 UTC+8, 2025-03-17       0

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun, Yang Meiping. Subtitles by Yang Meiping.

About 1,000 young competitors from home and abroad competed in the 2025 FIRST Robotics Competition Shanghai Regional at East China Normal University over the weekend.

The three-day event brought together 43 teams from China and countries including the United States and Australia. Winning teams will advance to the world championship in Houston, Texas, next month.

The competition was organized by FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), an organization aiming to inspire young people's interest in science and technology. It's known for combining the rigor of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning with the fun and excitement of traditional sports.

Centering on a "Reefscape" theme, this year's competition challenged participants with simulated marine ecosystem restoration processes. Teams have to design and program robots to score artificial coral and harvest simulated algae.

Robotics competition attracts 1,000 participants
Dong Jun / SHINE

The 2025 FIRST Robotics Competition Shanghai Regional took place at East China Normal University over the weekend.

"Teams from different countries have different technical styles, which opened up a new perspective for robot design to us," said Guo Xue, a member of the Violet Z 6940 team from Minhang Zizhu Branch of the No. 2 High School affiliated to East China Normal University.

When competing, participants were also encouraged to cooperate to earn additional rewards, with the concept of "coopertition," meaning teams could and should help and cooperate with one another even as they compete.

The Marina 7413 from California, US, expressed their thanks for Team 7002 from China's Shanxi Province for their help in providing them facilities that could not be brought to China on their flight. Coach Matt Lussier hailed the two teams as a paragon of friendship between Chinese and Americans.

Robotics competition attracts 1,000 participants
Dong Jun / SHINE

There were 43 teams in the competition.

Robotics competition attracts 1,000 participants

Three teams from overseas took part in the competition.

Since its introduction to China in 2014, the FIRST Robotics Competition has become a popular arena for students aged 14-18 to compete and communicate with their peers from all over the world. It has grown so significantly in China that the country is now hosting the largest number of teams outside North America.

"Our organization is tasked with inspiring students. And we are hopeful that more students in Shanghai and around China will participate in robotics programs, not just for the more obvious thing of designing and building robots, but also to spark that desire to be leaders in any number of careers," said Chris Moore, CEO of FIRST.

"China represents a tremendous opportunity to engage more young people in STEM, and ultimately be tomorrow's problem solvers."

Qian Xuhong, president of East China Normal University and academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, said the competition was not just a contest of skills but also a platform for young people around the world to explore the future with their wisdom.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     