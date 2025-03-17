Lights out, go home! How the 'rat race' work culture is being dismantled

Companies are scrapping enforced overtime and exhausting office hours to improve employee well-being. Government policy is nudging the trend forward.

Chinese technology-related companies like DJI, Lenovo, Midea and Haier are disbanding once ubiquitous, grueling work schedules to alleviate the stress placed on employees. On social media, labels such as "No overtime work" and "anti-rat race" attest to the growing trend against workaholic employers, with many Netizens expressing relief. "For the first time, I can leave work at a normal hour and not feel guilty," one anonymous employee said online. The trend aligns with the Chinese government's 2025 pledge to curb the "rat race" in workplaces. Authorities have urged companies to abandon exploitative work practices, and political advisers have proposed measures banning unregulated overtime. The exhausting work schedules had become common practice mostly in information technology companies that focused on speed and cost reduction.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

The toll of overwork In a 2019 report issued by Zhaopin and Wedoctor, only 23.3 percent workplace people believe that their health is in good condition, and 93.4 percent of white-collar workers believe that their negative emotions originate from the workplace. In 2021, China's top court and human resources department declared the grueling work schedules illegal after the regime was attributed to employee deaths and was causing mounting, widespread public concern.

Companies are toeing the line by various means. Since March, DJI Technology employees in Shanghai's Zhangjiang high-tech zone, for example, have been told to leave work no later than 9pm, eliminating late-night overtime. Cab drivers in the area, which is home to many AI and tech firms, say they are picking up more passengers now at 9pm than at 11pm in the past, according to a recent Shanghai TV station report. Companies are also streamlining shifts by curbing overly long power-point presentations at meetings and ending weekend shifts. This end of 70-plus hour work weeks is being hailed as a sign that productivity need not compromise human dignity. "The new generation of employees is pursuing a work-life balance, while good companies have realized that a healthy work culture is a core competency in itself," stated Wang Qian, general manager of LinkedIn China. The shift has been helped by the integration of artificial intelligence in the workplace, increasing efficiency while reducing the workload of humans.

Imaginechina

Enforcing a new culture At DJI's Shenzhen headquarters, managers conduct checks after 9pm to make sure employees have left, while the company's Shanghai office turns out the lights at that hour. DJI said it has adopted flexible work hours to accommodate employees.

Home appliance giant Midea has banned post-work meetings and "showy overtime," and mandated concise summaries over tediously long presentations at meetings. "We say no to ineffective overtime and reject overly packaged power point presentations," said Zhao Lei, Midea's vice president. Shenzhen-listed Midea, which employs more than 190,000 people and is a leader in Chinese air conditioner and smart appliance manufacturing, had a market value of 550 billion yuan (US$76.4 billion) at the close of trading on Friday. If there is a legitimate business need for overtime work, such as communicating with overseas customers or maintaining customer service, an employee can apply for permission to work overtime, Zhao added. Computer giant Lenovo has implemented an 8pm lights-out policy at its Beijing headquarters, while home appliance and consumer electronics company Haier mandates double-weekend rests and limits weekday overtime to three hours.

SHINE