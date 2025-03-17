Work begins on Shanghai emergency medical rescue facility

On completion, it will include 12 medical facilities to deal with accidents and medical emergencies. The facility at Ruijin Hospital will be the only one in Shanghai to be connected with a sea-land-air rescue network.

The construction of the Shanghai facility of the National Emergency Medical Rescue Base began at Ruijin Hospital on Monday.

The base's headquarters spread over 73,500 square meters in Ruijin's Huangpu branch. After completion in mid-2028, it will be an international medical rescue complex with 600 beds, an emergency medical center, a medical testing platform, and an intelligent patient transfer system connected by overhead corridors.

It will focus on emergency medicine, critical cases, burns, and infections, while Ruijin's branch in Jiading District will focus on infectious diseases and traffic trauma. Its Jinshan District unit will be converted into a medical center for nuclear and chemical injuries.

Ruijin will establish an emergency medical rescue network that will encompass Shanghai and the entire Yangtze River Delta region, according to hospital authorities.