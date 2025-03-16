Shanghai nurse nominated for Nightingale medal for exemplary service

Xing Hong, a nurse at Shanghai General Hospital, has been nominated for this year's Florence Nightingale Medal, the highest Red Cross award for nurses and voluntary nursing aides.

Xing Hong is a nurse at Shanghai General Hospital. She is the only candidate from Shanghai to be nominated for this year's Florence Nightingale Medal, the highest Red Cross award for nurses and voluntary nursing aides. The final winners will be announced in May. Xing has been nominated for her great performance in introducing the peripherally inserted central catheter practice to China and her efforts in supporting Liangshan Seventh People's Hospital in southwestern Sichuan Province, a designated hospital for infectious disease patients, to guide local nurses on how to take care of such patients, including those with HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis. A peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC), also called a PICC line, is a long, thin tube that's inserted through a vein in the arm and passed through to the larger veins near the heart. It's generally used to give medications to cancer patients or those needing liquid nutrition to help avoid the pain of frequent needle sticks. PICC line requires careful care and monitoring for complications, including infection and blood clots.

At Liangshan hospital, nursing is extremely complicated. For HIV/AIDS patients with cancer, PICC is a very important nursing skill, as these patients' blood vessel conditions are usually very poor, and can't endure frequent needle insertions. The PICC line serves as a lifeline. Xing was in the first batch of nurses to serve in the oncology department and introduced PICC to China and has since created many "firsts" in the field.

