Shanghai launches Asian Champions League to bolster eSports hub image
The Asian Champions League, or ACL, Asia's top international, multi-title eSports tournament, opens in Shanghai on Wednesday.
The event aligns with the city's strategies to establish itself as a global eSports hub, increase digital consumption, and attract more international visitors, officials said on Wednesday.
The ACL, hosted by Shanghai-based Hero Esports, features nine game titles: Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), Dota 2, Honor of Kings, Street Fighter 6, The Legend Cup of League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, VALORANT Champions Tour, Delta Force, and Crossfire.
The ACL Grand Finals will be held at numerous venues in Shanghai from May 16 to May 18, with a projected daily attendance of over 10,000 on-site fans, many of whom will be traveling from outside.
"With a total prize pool of up to US$2 million and thousands of participants, ACL not only fills the gap for multi-title international eSports events in Asia but also creates a vibrant gaming carnival for domestic audiences," according to Jonny Wang, ACL's chief executive.
On Wednesday, Hero Esports also struck a partnership agreement with Jiushi Group, a sports and events organizer that includes Chinese Formula One, and Jinjiang International, which manages chain hotels in the country. They intend to connect eSports with the culture and tourism sectors. The partnership is expected to improve the city's consumption and attract more international tourists.
Shanghai had 1,902 eSports events in the first half of 2024, attracting 2.7 million spectators. These included eSports competitions, gaming concerts, carnivals, and exhibitions.