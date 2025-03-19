Shanghai launches Asian Champions League to bolster eSports hub image

The Asian Champions League, or ACL, Asia's top international, multi-title eSports tournament, opens in Shanghai on Wednesday.

The event aligns with the city's strategies to establish itself as a global eSports hub, increase digital consumption, and attract more international visitors, officials said on Wednesday.



The ACL, hosted by Shanghai-based Hero Esports, features nine game titles: Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), Dota 2, Honor of Kings, Street Fighter 6, The Legend Cup of League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, VALORANT Champions Tour, Delta Force, and Crossfire.

The ACL Grand Finals will be held at numerous venues in Shanghai from May 16 to May 18, with a projected daily attendance of over 10,000 on-site fans, many of whom will be traveling from outside.