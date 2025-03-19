Zhou Guanyu meets with fans and talks about new role in Formula 1
Chinese Formula 1 driver Zhou Guanyu, currently serving as a reserve driver for Ferrari in the 2025 season, met with fans at the 2025 Checkered Flag Carnival in Shanghai on March 18. Shanghai will hold F1 Chinese Grand Prix from March 21-23.
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE
