News / Metro

Zhou Guanyu meets with fans and talks about new role in Formula 1

Yan Jingyang
Chen Jie
Yan Jingyang Chen Jie
  18:48 UTC+8, 2025-03-19
Chinese Formula 1 driver Zhou Guanyu, currently serving as a reserve driver for Ferrari in the 2025 season, met with fans at the 2025 Checkered Flag Carnival in Shanghai.
﻿

Chinese Formula 1 driver Zhou Guanyu, currently serving as a reserve driver for Ferrari in the 2025 season, met with fans at the 2025 Checkered Flag Carnival in Shanghai on March 18. Shanghai will hold F1 Chinese Grand Prix from March 21-23.

Shot by Yan Jingyang. Edited by Yan Jingyang, Chen Jie. Subtitles by Chen Jie.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Zhou meets with fans at the 2025 Checkered Flag Carnival in Shanghai on March 18.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Zhou tells his fans his goal is to return to track.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Shanghai
Ferrari
