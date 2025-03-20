|   
News / Metro

Spanish businessman thriving in his 'second home'

  10:26 UTC+8, 2025-03-19       0
Over the past nine years, Pablo Fernandez has borne witness to his beloved city's rapid development in its economic vibrancy, safety, innovation, openness and convenience.
Editor's note:

Shanghai authorities have officially launched the nation's first foreign-related judicial documentary series, "Foreigners Tell Stories: A Rule-of-Law Business Environment." This highly anticipated sequel builds on the success of its first season, which garnered worldwide attention. The second season delves deeper into Shanghai's ambitious "Five Centers" initiative.

Spanish businessman thriving in his 'second home'

Pablo Fernandez

Pablo Fernandez, a Spanish business executive and investor, first set foot in China in 2009 and arrived in Shanghai in 2015, a city that has not only been a stage in his career development, but a destination where his heart belongs.

During his nine years in Shanghai, Fernandez co-founded a company, serving as its general manager and CEO for six years. When the company had cash flow problems, Fernandez did not hesitate in suggesting delayed payment of his own salary to help the company.

However, in 2020, with disagreements between founders and investors, the company sank into decline. The company terminated Fernandez's contract in early 2023, without paying him over 800,000 yuan (US$112,000) in salary arrears. Faced with such a predicament, he had no option but to seek legal redress.

It could be mind-boggling for a foreigner to navigate the legal complications of an alien land, though Fernandez was lucky in coming across quite a few judges from the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court.

In hearing the case, the judges in question, in light of the principle of protecting the legitimate rights and interests of foreign enterprises and employees in China on an equal footing, thoroughly investigated the case and surveyed the evidence and arguments from multiple perspectives, all in an effort to fully protect Fernandez's legal rights.

The fair ruling was more than a source of solace for Fernandez – it elicited his heartfelt reverence for the fairness and efficiency of Chinese judiciary.

Fernandez is fully aware that all of this could only be understood in light of the spirit of inclusiveness and the rule of law inherent in the city.

Over the past nine years, he has witnessed the city's rapid development, as evidenced in a city that is becoming more vibrant in economic terms, safer, more innovative in technology, more open to the outside world, and creating more amenities in daily life and getting around.

These changes have not only earned Fernandez's affection, but also instilled in him an unwavering confidence in the future.

It comes as no surprise that Fernandez has come to deem Shanghai his second home.

"Whether as a common worker or a business operator, I have found a stage for me in this vibrant city. Additionally, a level playing field in legal terms sets me completely at ease," Fernandez said.

Currently, he is an investor and general manager of Nevegy Environmental Technology (Shanghai) Co.

Source: Xinmin Evening News   Editor: Wang Xiang
