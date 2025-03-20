Lost documents? China's immigration authority makes life easier for HK, Macau and Taiwan residents

China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) has introduced two new services aimed at making travel and residency more convenient for residents of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Effective from today, the measures are the issuance of temporary electronic permits and a verification service that links travel and residence permits.

Under the new policy, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents who lose, damage or forget to carry their travel permits can apply for a seven-day electronic temporary permit.

Applications can be submitted using the NIA's online service "移民局12367," available on platforms like WeChat and Alipay. The digital permit will serve as valid identification for domestic flights and train travel within mainland cities, reducing disruptions to travel plans.

In addition, the NIA has introduced a dual-document verification service.

Residents who require proof of the connection between their travel permits and residence permits can apply for verification online.

Alternatively, they can request a paper verification document from any immigration office at or above the county level.

This service aims to streamline processes for residents managing personal matters that require proof of their dual-document status.

Government agencies and businesses serving Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents can apply to integrate their systems with the NIA's authentication platform.

This integration allows for automatic verification of travel and residence permit connections, enhancing service efficiency.

Since its establishment, the NIA has implemented over 40 service measures benefiting Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents across various sectors. To date, more than 100 million free real-time verifications have been conducted using its authentication platform.

Residents seeking further information about the new measures can contact the NIA through its 12367 service hotline.

Moving forward, the administration has pledged to continue enhancing immigration services, ensuring greater accessibility and convenience for Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents living, working, and traveling on the mainland.