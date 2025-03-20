|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Finally, an end to the cold spell as temperatures rise

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:38 UTC+8, 2025-03-20       0
After a prolonged chilly spell, half the city saw mercury rise above 20 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with the benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station recording a high of 20.4 degrees.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:38 UTC+8, 2025-03-20       0

Shanghai is finally warming up after a prolonged chilly spell early this week.

Around half of the city saw temperatures rise above 20 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with the city's benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station in the downtown area recording a high of 20.4 degrees, and the Pudong Station 21 degrees, the highest in the city.

The warm weather is expected to remain in the coming days, with clear skies and rising temperatures. By the weekend, they are forecast to hit 26 degrees.

However, the sunny weather may be temporarily interrupted by brief light rain on Sunday, with an increase in cloud cover.

A new cold front is on the way and expected to arrive by the middle of next week, bringing a significant temperature drop of around 10 degrees and scattered showers from Wednesday to Thursday.

Thursday marked this year's fourth solar term in traditional Chinese calendar, chunfen, or Spring Equinox, a day when daylight and nighttime hours are nearly equal. For Shanghai, this period often brings prolonged rainy weather, making it even wetter than the traditional Qingming period, which falls early next month.

Finally, an end to the cold spell as temperatures rise
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Cherry blossom blooms across the city thanks to the warm weather.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai
Xujiahui
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     