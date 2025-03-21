|   
News / Metro

Metro services adjusted to cater for F1 fans

  19:25 UTC+8, 2025-03-21       0
Train intervals are being shortened this weekend to cope with the expected surge in passenger numbers due to the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit.
Shanghai Metro is to shorten departure intervals on the northern section of Line 11 this weekend to accommodate the surge in passengers expected for the Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit.

On Saturday and Sunday, trains will run every 4 minutes, further shortened from 6 minutes on Friday.

Key stations along the route will implement strengthened crowd monitoring and real-time information updates, and additional trains will be added to ensure sufficient capacity.

To help international visitors, there will be bilingual volunteers at the Shanghai Circuit and Jiading Xincheng stations.

Fans heading to the circuit are reminded to take trains bound for Huaqiao, and pay close attention to platform displays and station announcements to avoid boarding trains heading to North Jiading.

Anyone accidentally taking the wrong train, can transfer at any station between Liziyuan and Jiading Xincheng without leaving the platform.

During the weekend, the Shanghai Circuit station will implement timed entry and exit adjustments to manage crowd flow.

Morning (8:30am-10:30am) and early afternoon (1:30pm-2:30pm): Entrances 1, 2, 7, and 8 will be exit only. Visitors should use 3, 4, 5, and 6 for entry.

Afternoon (3:30pm-7:30pm): Entrances 5, 6, 7, and 8 will change to entry only, with exits available at 1 and 4.

The last train to Huaqiao leaves at 11:25pm, while the last train to Disney Resort leaves at 10:19pm. Passengers are advised to leave the venue as early as possible after the race to avoid the rush.

For more information, visit the official Shanghai Metro website or follow their social media channels for real-time updates.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
