News / Metro

Shanghai invites global minds to craft city culture and tourism slogans

SHINE
  16:26 UTC+8, 2025-03-21       0
Shanghai invites global minds to craft city culture and tourism slogans

Shanghai is calling on creative minds from around the world to design city culture and tourism slogans.

Launched on March 21 by the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, the global slogan contest, titled “Come and Feel Shanghai, Because …”, aims to refresh the city’s international image and strengthen its position as China’s premier gateway for global visitors.

Participants are invited to submit catchy, inspiring slogans in Chinese and English that embody Shanghai’s unique spirit and charm — think along the lines of “Shanghai: Adventure Awaits,” “That Shanghai Feeling,” or “See It, Feel It, Love It.”

Each participant may submit one slogan in each language, or two slogans in either Chinese or English, along with their name, contact details, and nationality.

Entries can be submitted through the official contest channels — one for Chinese and one for English — before the deadline of April 6 at 11:59am.

Winning slogans will be featured in official tourism campaigns and international events, with winners receiving special prizes.

As China eases travel restrictions, Shanghai’s tourism is booming. In 2024, the city welcomed 6.71 million inbound visitors — an 84-percent increase from the previous year. With its vibrant urban appeal, exceptional services, and rich offerings, Shanghai is quickly becoming the top destination for international tourists visiting China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Shanghai
