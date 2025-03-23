|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Cutting-edge technology beyond the race track

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  16:15 UTC+8, 2025-03-23       0
Fans visited the new F1 Fanzone, trying out professional racing simulators, and experienced hybrid AI applications powered by DeepSeek models on AI PCs.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  16:15 UTC+8, 2025-03-23       0
﻿
Cutting-edge technology beyond the race track
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Fans try out professional racing simulators, challenging pro driver lap times in the new F1 Fanzone.

The Formula One weekend in Shanghai became a dynamic stage for advanced technologies, showcasing innovations ranging from racing simulations and high-speed data transmission to AI computing and robotic arms.

In the world's first F1 Fanzone, F1 global technology partner Lenovo unveiled AI-powered experience, blending racing passions with cutting-edge technology.

Fans engaged with professional racing simulators, challenging pro driver lap times, and experienced hybrid AI applications powered by DeepSeek models on Lenovo's AI PCs.

Cutting-edge technology beyond the race track
Ti Gong

F1 staff process racetrack data.

Lenovo plays a key role in managing the immense volume of broadcast data at F1.

An estimated 500 terabytes of data, equivalent to 200,000 high-definition movies, are transmitted each race weekend.

This data is relayed in real-time from the trackside Event Technology Center (ETC) to the Media & Technology Center (M&TC) in the UK, processed, and distributed to 60 broadcasters across 180 regions, all within a 0.15-second delay.

F1 Shanghai, or the Chinese Grand Prix, also chooses Lenovo's ThinkPad X9 AI PC for on-site operations. These terminals facilitate natural language command interaction, assisting F1 Shanghai staff with tasks like document processing and real-time multi-language translation.

Analysts note the sports industry's growing role as a proving ground for AI, impacting athlete training, event management, fan engagement, and smart venue development.

Deloitte predicts the global AI sports industry will exceed US$19 billion by 2030.

Complementing the F1 spectacle, the Shanghai Auto Culture Festival, held nearby in Jiading District, further showcased technological advancements.

At the festival, Jaka robots demonstrated their dexterity by manipulating two TV screens, mirroring the content of a main display through complex rotations, separations, and translations. The robots also dynamically sketched light and shadow to "put together" a car.

Shanghai-based Jaka specializes in collaborative robots with high trajectory accuracy and dexterity, finding applications across diverse industries.

Cutting-edge technology beyond the race track
Ti Gong

Robot arms swing and put together a car image at the Shanghai Auto Culture Festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai
Deloitte
Lenovo
﻿
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     