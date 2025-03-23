Cutting-edge technology beyond the race track

Fans engaged with professional racing simulators, challenging pro driver lap times, and experienced hybrid AI applications powered by DeepSeek models on Lenovo's AI PCs.

In the world's first F1 Fanzone, F1 global technology partner Lenovo unveiled AI-powered experience, blending racing passions with cutting-edge technology.

The Formula One weekend in Shanghai became a dynamic stage for advanced technologies, showcasing innovations ranging from racing simulations and high-speed data transmission to AI computing and robotic arms.

Lenovo plays a key role in managing the immense volume of broadcast data at F1.

An estimated 500 terabytes of data, equivalent to 200,000 high-definition movies, are transmitted each race weekend.

This data is relayed in real-time from the trackside Event Technology Center (ETC) to the Media & Technology Center (M&TC) in the UK, processed, and distributed to 60 broadcasters across 180 regions, all within a 0.15-second delay.

F1 Shanghai, or the Chinese Grand Prix, also chooses Lenovo's ThinkPad X9 AI PC for on-site operations. These terminals facilitate natural language command interaction, assisting F1 Shanghai staff with tasks like document processing and real-time multi-language translation.



Analysts note the sports industry's growing role as a proving ground for AI, impacting athlete training, event management, fan engagement, and smart venue development.

Deloitte predicts the global AI sports industry will exceed US$19 billion by 2030.

Complementing the F1 spectacle, the Shanghai Auto Culture Festival, held nearby in Jiading District, further showcased technological advancements.

At the festival, Jaka robots demonstrated their dexterity by manipulating two TV screens, mirroring the content of a main display through complex rotations, separations, and translations. The robots also dynamically sketched light and shadow to "put together" a car.

Shanghai-based Jaka specializes in collaborative robots with high trajectory accuracy and dexterity, finding applications across diverse industries.