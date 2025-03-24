UK firms forge new ties in Shanghai ahead of 'Our Water' campaign

A delegation of 14 UK technology companies visited Shanghai to explore business opportunities ahead of this year's "Our Water" cultural exchange campaign.

Led by London's deputy mayor for business, Howard Dawber, the group spent six days in the city, meeting Chinese companies in fintech, professional services, sustainable technology, and creative industries.

"Shanghai and London share the same DNA – we're river cities, trading cities," Dawber said. "I think there's very much we can learn from each other as we tackle shared challenges, but also take advantage of shared opportunities at the start of a completely new revolution in the way we do business using artificial intelligence."