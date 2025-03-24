German internet celebrity 'Afu' shares insights on social media

In an interview with Arina Yakupova, German content creator Thomas Derksen shares his insights on social media.

We're continuing our dive into the world of social media after receiving a flood of questions from you, our readers, following our interview with Dante Muñoz on the TikTok refugee phenomenon. You asked us to go deeper into key topics like attention spans, the dreaded "fried brain" effect, and practical advice for balancing content creation with a full-time job. To tackle these questions, we interviewed Thomas Derksen, widely known as "Afu" online, is a German content creator and social media personality who gained fame for sharing his experiences as a German living in China. In this interview, Thomas shares his insights on social media. The conversation also touches on deeper issues, such as managing mental health in the online world, handling criticism, and staying authentic in the face of external pressures.

Ow Jackie / SHINE

Arina Yakupova: There are some legends about you, and one says that you became viral in just one day. Is it true? Thomas Derksen: Yes, it's true! I came back to China in early 2016 to start my own business. My plan was to do consulting for German companies in China since I had studied economics, worked in a bank, and spoke the language. But I've always been a creative person: I wrote diaries in school, participated in drama, hosted weddings in Germany. Then, I had the idea to make a video about being a German son-in-law in a Chinese family. I posted it on WeChat, Youku and Weibo, and the next morning, it went viral. I had no idea about social media strategy, but somehow, it took off. Arina: Have you ever thought about how you became viral? Because going viral isn't easy, and many content creators want it, but how does it actually happen? Thomas: People always ask me how to make a viral video, but after almost ten years, I still don't know. The one thing I've learned is consistency. Keep posting videos. At some point, one will take off. But the most important thing is storytelling. Fancy cameras and high-end editing don't matter as much as a strong, relatable story. The viral video I made was filmed on an iPad and edited with basic software. The key is content. Arina: So, there's no guaranteed formula? Thomas: No formula, but some things help. If you pick a trending topic, it increases your chances. However, it's not a guarantee. I always focused on topics I liked, and eventually, my audience connected with them. Arina: You mentioned storytelling is key. Any tips for doing it effectively? Thomas: First, your video needs a strong visual hook in the first five to thirty seconds. If you lose people early, the algorithm won't push it to more viewers. I always put the most interesting clips at the beginning as a preview. Also, thumbnails and titles matter a lot. The title should be short, catchy, and clear. My strategy was always to use a simple, engaging title and put my face in the thumbnail as people usually relate to human expressions.

Arina: Speaking of engagement, do you think attention spans are really shrinking? Thomas: Not necessarily. If the content is engaging, people will watch, no matter the length. My former cameraman now makes 70-minute documentaries on Bilibili, and they get millions of views! Arina: But what about the impact of constant online stimulation? Does it lead to 'fried brains' where people struggle to focus on deeper content? Thomas: I consider myself a realistic optimist. Every generation fears new technology. In the early 1900s, people thought books would ruin young minds. Later, it was Walkmans, beepers, TV, and now social media. But humanity adapts. The key is how we use these tools. Arina: With so much reliance on technology today, especially social media, many people struggle to disconnect. How do you handle digital detox, and do you think it's important to take regular breaks from screens? Thomas: Digital detox sounds great in theory, but in reality, it's hard. Social media is a tool, and it's not inherently good or bad. The problem is when people become dependent on it for validation. If you can't be happy without checking your phone constantly, that's when it becomes an issue.

Arina: Hate comments are another challenge. Have you dealt with them? Thomas: Absolutely. As a content creator, you will face hate. I used to feel terrible about it. I lost sleep, felt anxious. Eventually, I sought help from a psychologist, which was incredibly useful. One technique that helped was mentally separating 'Thomas' from 'Afu,' my online persona. I still want to be authentic, but I remind myself that online hate is directed at a public persona, not my actual self. I also stopped reading my own comment section as my team handles that now. Arina: I have a few practical questions from our readers. First, if someone has a full-time job, how can they balance content creation with their other work? Thomas: Start as a hobby. If you love content creation, you'll find time. If you expect instant fame or money, you'll get frustrated. Some people succeed by posting once a week, others post daily. It depends on your content style. And use technology, as AI can help with scripting, and editing software automates subtitles. Content creation is much easier now than when I started. Arina: Is it better to focus on one platform or be everywhere? Thomas: The hardest part is making a good video. Posting it is easy. I upload my content to about 20 platforms. The wider the reach, the better.

