News / Metro

Shanghai sizzles on an unusually hot spring day

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:50 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0
City residents enjoy the heat on the earliest day with temperatures over 30 degrees since 1933, though a cold front is set to arrive with showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A taste of summer on an unseasonably hot spring day.

Shanghai sizzled in temperatures over 31 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the earliest day to exceed 30 degrees since 1933, according to weather officials.

The benchmark Xujiahui weather station recorded 31.1 degrees, while 16 other urban stations surpassed 32 degrees, with Ouyang Road in Hongkou District peaking at a sweltering 34.7 degrees.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Dresses and short sleeves are favored amid summer-like weather.

Wednesday could bring even more heat, with forecasts of 32 degrees.

But relief is on the way.

By tomorrow evening, a cold front will arrive with scattered showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds overnight. Temperatures are forecast to plunge to 12-20 degrees on Thursday.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An umbrella is needed for shade when people appreciate the city's cherry blossom.

By Friday, rain is expected to lessen, but the chill will deepen, with lows of 9 degrees, and highs around 13 degrees.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Pedestrians dressed for weather that could prove changeable.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
