News / Metro

Shanghai's advanced AI weather forecast models cut update intervals to just 10 minutes

  14:26 UTC+8, 2025-04-01       0
Powered by AI technology, two cutting-edge weather forecast models are expected to cut weather update intervals in Shanghai to every 10 minutes from the current hourly forecasts.
Powered by artificial intelligence technology, two cutting-edge weather forecast models are expected to shorten weather update intervals in Shanghai to every 10 minutes, a significant improvement over the current hourly forecasts, local meteorological officials announced on Monday.

Developed by the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau, the Shanghai AI Laboratory, and national meteorological agencies, one of the two, Yushi, or Rain Master, specializes in Shanghai's strong convective weather, such as severe thunder showers.

By using 3D radar data and advanced AI, the model clearly maps the structure of storm systems, helping forecasters predict when a storm will form and fade. This breakthrough could extend early warnings for severe weather by 15 to 45 minutes, giving the city more time to prepare for meteorological disasters.

Ti Gong

The image shows the prediction results of the forecast model Fuyao during Typhoon Bebinca's passage on September 16 last year.

The other model Fuyao, or Whirl Wind, focuses on short-term extreme weather, including heavy rain and thunderstorms.

It integrates multiple data sources, such as radar, satellites, weather stations, and numerical forecasts, into a single AI system, making it the first regional model to combine real-time data analysis and prediction.

As highlighted, both models have been in trial use since late last year and are expected to be fully operational in time for this year's flood season that usually starts in June, offering more accurate forecasting service against extreme weather.

On the same day, the city also announced the launch of the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Meteorological Application Innovation Center, a hub for AI-driven weather tech development, industry collaboration, and global partnerships.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
