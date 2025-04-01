Shanghai's advanced AI weather forecast models cut update intervals to just 10 minutes

Powered by artificial intelligence technology, two cutting-edge weather forecast models are expected to shorten weather update intervals in Shanghai to every 10 minutes, a significant improvement over the current hourly forecasts, local meteorological officials announced on Monday.

Developed by the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau, the Shanghai AI Laboratory, and national meteorological agencies, one of the two, Yushi, or Rain Master, specializes in Shanghai's strong convective weather, such as severe thunder showers.

By using 3D radar data and advanced AI, the model clearly maps the structure of storm systems, helping forecasters predict when a storm will form and fade. This breakthrough could extend early warnings for severe weather by 15 to 45 minutes, giving the city more time to prepare for meteorological disasters.