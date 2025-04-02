|   
News / Metro

City to add 120 new parks for residents to enjoy

Shanghai has been pushing ahead with its "Park City" initiative and this year's agenda also includes an extra 1,000 hectares of green spaces and another 130 kilometers of greenway.
Ti Gong

The city's green spaces provides leisure options.

Shanghai will add 120 new parks and establish an extra 1,000 hectares of green spaces this year to create soothing colors amid the concrete jungle of urban areas, local authorities revealed on Wednesday.

The city, as of mid-January, had 973 parks, of which 341 are pocket parks.

Shanghai has been pushing ahead with its "Park City" initiative in recent years. Also on this year's agenda are 30,000 mu of forest, another 130 kilometers of greenway and 400,000 square meters of vertical greenery, according to local greenery authorities.

So far, the city's greenway totals more than 229 kilometers.

Shanghai will have 60 more pocket parks, and another 20 urban parks will open 24 hours this year.

Also, 25 parks will be installed with child-friendly activity facilities.

The auxiliary green space of 40 entities and enterprises will also open to the public this year, resulting in more accessible leisure green spaces for residents.

Ti Gong

The second version of Shanghai International Light Festival will be held in September.

Shanghai's decision to open enclosed green spaces to the public is aimed at enhancing the city's overall public green spaces while also giving more opportunities for residents to relax and enjoy nature.

Meanwhile, the city is to create a vibrant urban nightscape and prioritize lighting improvements along key sections of the Inner Ring Road, involving Putuo, Jing'an, Changning, Yangpu, and Hongkou districts, essentially establishing a "申"-shaped elevated night view corridor.

It will also continuously enhance the night view along the Xuhui riverfront and Putuo section of the Suzhou Creek with the target of developing of a world-renowned night tourism city.

Ti Gong

The second version of Shanghai International Light Festival will be held in September.

The city's international light festival, in its second version, will be launched in September this year, lasting one month.

Travel platforms will develop "light festival plus tourism" routes and experiences such as "light festival plus Huangpu River cruises," linking over 50 tourist attractions such as the Oriental Pearl TV Tower and international and domestic sports events such as the Shanghai ATP 1000 Masters.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
