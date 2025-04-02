City to add 120 new parks for residents to enjoy

Shanghai will add 120 new parks and establish an extra 1,000 hectares of green spaces this year to create soothing colors amid the concrete jungle of urban areas, local authorities revealed on Wednesday.

The city, as of mid-January, had 973 parks, of which 341 are pocket parks.

Shanghai has been pushing ahead with its "Park City" initiative in recent years. Also on this year's agenda are 30,000 mu of forest, another 130 kilometers of greenway and 400,000 square meters of vertical greenery, according to local greenery authorities.

So far, the city's greenway totals more than 229 kilometers.

Shanghai will have 60 more pocket parks, and another 20 urban parks will open 24 hours this year.

Also, 25 parks will be installed with child-friendly activity facilities.

The auxiliary green space of 40 entities and enterprises will also open to the public this year, resulting in more accessible leisure green spaces for residents.