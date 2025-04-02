Best and brightest university grads enrich business growth and investment

The alumni network linking graduates of China's top universities to cutting-edge industries is helping Shanghai's Yangpu District accelerate its digital economy and attract investment.



The district in northeastern Shanghai is home to Fudan and Tongji universities, and more than 8,000 digital-related companies, including the regional headquarters of industry giants Douyin, Meituan and Bilibili.

Xia Licheng, a Fudan graduate in physics, is one example.

He has been rooted in Yangpu for three decades. After graduation, he founded his own information technology firm in 2002, and earned an executive MBA at Fudan. Last year, he founded the non-profit Shanghai Yangpu Sci-Tech Innovation Association.

He called the district a "natural breeding ground" for graduates to help foster business opportunities.

The association connects alumni from dozens of universities across China, who have degrees in areas such as finance, engineering, electricity, and information technology. It often serves as a "matchmaker," uniting science initiatives with business resources.

The association currently has 1,300 members, with the number expected to exceed 2,000 this year.

To date, it has identified over 100 business opportunities, with half resulting in companies relocating or registering in Yangpu, Xia said.