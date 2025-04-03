|   
News / Metro

Survey on the Needs of Expats Living in Shanghai

  19:25 UTC+8, 2025-04-03
Dear expat friends,
  19:25 UTC+8, 2025-04-03
Survey on the Needs of Expats Living in Shanghai

Thank you for participating in this survey! Your feedback will help us improve services and policy support for expats in Shanghai. All responses are anonymous and will be used for statistical analysis only. Your input is invaluable to us!

Nation

1. Which types of Shanghai-related policy information are most relevant to you? (Multiple choices, select max. 4)

  • A. Visa and immigration policies
  • B. Healthcare policies
  • C. Education policies
  • D. Community service policies
  • E. Investment policies
  • F. Other

2. What format do you prefer for policy information? (Multiple choices)

  • A. Plain text (e.g., official documents)
  • B. Case studies with real-life examples
  • C. Step-by-step practical guides
  • D. Short explanatory videos

3. What improvements are needed for the information services on policies relevant to Shanghai? (Multiple choices)

  • A. Wider dissemination of basic policies (e.g., visa, immigration)
  • B. Easier access to authoritative interpretations of professional policies (e.g., healthcare, education)
  • C. More actionable guidance for professional policies (e.g., application procedures)
  • D. Higher quality and quantity of investment-related information
  • E. Other

4. Have you attended international exhibitions, events or cultural performances in Shanghai?

  • A. Yes
  • B. No

5. (If ‘Yes’) What challenges did you encounter?

  • A. No English-language ticketing system
  • B. Lack of bilingual signage/guides
  • C. Complicated registration processes
  • D. Limited international payment options (e.g., Visa, Mastercard)
  • E. Other

6. How interested are you in traditional Chinese cultural activities?

  • A. Very interested
  • B. Somewhat interested
  • C. Neutral
  • D. Not very interested
  • E. Not interested at all

7. Which traditional Chinese cultural activities did you attend in Shanghai? (Multiple choices)

  • A. Traditional festivals celebrations (e.g., Spring Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival)
  • B. Traditional art performances (e.g., Peking opera, acrobatics)
  • C. Traditional handicraft workshops (e.g., calligraphy, paper-cutting)
  • D. Traditional sports activities (e.g., Tai Chi, martial arts)
  • E. Other

8. What improvements are needed for these activities? (Multiple choices)

  • A. More diverse activity types
  • B. Better promotion and accessibility
  • C. Deeper cultural immersion experiences
  • D. More convenient scheduling (e.g., weekends)
  • E. Other

9. Do you regularly read content about Shanghai (e.g., articles, videos)?

  • A. Yes
  • B. No

10. (If ‘Yes’) What type of content do you prefer? (Multiple choices)

  • A. First-hand experiences from expats
  • B. In-depth analysis of Chinese policies
  • C. Light-hearted guides to local life
  • D. Other

11. What gaps exist in current content for expats? (Multiple choices)

  • A. Superficial coverage lacking depth
  • B. Limited expat perspectives
  • C. Low practical value (e.g., no actionable advice)
  • D. Other

12. Are you willing to share your experiences and observations in Shanghai on overseas social media platforms?

  • A. Yes
  • B. No

13. (If ‘Yes’) What support would you need?

  • A. Deeper understanding of Chinese culture
  • B. Improved Chinese language skills
  • C. Training or resources for content creation
  • D. Guidance on official policies and priorities
  • E. Other

14. Which daily services do you use most often?(Multiple choices, select max. 6)

  • A. Mobile payments (e.g., Alipay, WeChat Pay)
  • B. Navigation apps (e.g., AutoNavi Map, Baidu Map)
  • C. Food delivery/courier services
  • D. Social/community events (online/offline)
  • E. Healthcare services (hospitals, insurance)
  • F. Education services (e.g., international schools)
  • G. Housing/neighborhood safety information
  • H. Lifestyle platforms (e.g., Dianping)
  • I. Other

15. What challenges have you faced using these services? (Multiple choices)

  • A. No English-language interface (e.g., maps, Dianping)
  • B. Unintuitive user design
  • C. Payment compatibility issues (e.g., limited to Alipay)
  • D. Inaccurate or incomplete information
  • E. Lack of passport/ID document support
  • F. Other

16. Apart from policy information, what other details do you find missing on CNS (City News Service) that you need? (Multiple choices)

  • A. Education resources
  • B. Job opportunities
  • C. Cultural and tourism events
  • D. Other

Thank you for your time! Your feedback will help us create a better living experience for expats in Shanghai.


Source: SHINE   Editor: 系统管理员
