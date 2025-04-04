Two 10-year-old autistic children in Shanghai had a very special experience on World Autism Day, when they were invited to watch a CSL match involving Shanghai Shenhua.

Two 10-year-old autistic children in Shanghai had a very special experience on the night of World Autism Day on Wednesday! The special duo was invited to Shanghai Stadium to watch a Chinese Super League football match between Shanghai Shenhua and Yunnan Yukun. One of them, Sui Yanzhen, even got to walk onto the field with the players and match officials. Sui and Zhou Dejun watched the match and cheered with other football fans at the stadium. They had a good social experience, their parents said with great joy.

Ti Gong

It is a new and very positive trial to encourage autistic children to participate in social events and help them better integrate with society, said officials from Shanghai Shenhua and Jiahui Health, an integrated healthcare provider. According to the World Health Organization, the incidence of autism is 1 percent. Both the medical field and the whole of society are called upon to offer care and support to autistic children and their families. The local government has included an autism service network for children between 0 and 6 years old into its 3-year work plan, which aims to achieve a whole-chain project covering screening, detection, intervention, education, healthcare, rehabilitation, welfare and social promotion into all relevant aspects of society and governmental bodies. The Shanghai Health Commission said it will further perfect the medical capacity of community health centers to serve autistic children, to allow them to enjoy effective intervention and rehabilitation near their home. Dr Teng Guoliang from Jiahui Health said it is important to set up a social environment more friendly to autistic children, who can feel more relaxed to integrate with others at their own pace. "It needs efforts from family, medical facilities, schools and society," said Teng, whose Jiahui International Hospital invited autistic children to visit the hospital and learn the medical process of health checkups and dental exams. The hospital also teamed up with Shanghai Shenhua to hold a small sports match, where a dozen autistic children got to interact with Shenhua players and experience teamwork and football.

Ti Gong