Citizens and tourists enjoy Qingming Festival

The balmy weather and many activities on offer, coupled with robust demand for spring outings, triggered a boom tourism market during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday in Shanghai. The city recorded 7.0027 million visits by tourists, a year-on-year increase of 5.45 percent. Total tourism consumption, covering food, accommodation, transportation, sightseeing, shopping and entertainment, amounted to 11.72 billion yuan (US$1.6 billion), posing a growth of 6.4 percent, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism on Sunday. The average occupancy rate of hotels and guesthouses in the city hit 59 percent, a year-on-year increase of 6 percentage points. Additionally, statistics show that during the three-day holiday, the city's main tourist attractions received 4.57 million visits, a rise of 14 percent.

The pleasant weather made the holiday an ideal time for spring outings, with floral attractions extremely popular across the city. The Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival in Baoshan District featured night cherry blossom viewing for the first time, with the dreamy scene of light and fragrance intertwined creating a romantic experience for citizens and tourists. The 18th Fengxian Canola Flower Festival presented a golden carpet, exploring the unique charm of rural experience, ecological sightseeing, and folk culture. The 2025 Chongming Flower Festival and Coffee Culture Lifestyle Festival created an immersive floral fest for citizens and tourists, allowing people to experience the breath of spring and the charm of traditional culture.

The 900-meter cherry blossom corridor along the Suzhou Creek was an ideal destination for shutterbugs, while the annual Yuyuan Garden Spring Flower Festival transformed the iconic scenic area into spring hues, recreating the spring flower festival scene with light. The ongoing Shanghai Urban Forest Flower Exhibition at Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District presented a kaleidoscope of colors. Tourist and leisure blocks are becoming emerging cultural landmarks and tourism emblems of the city, showcasing urban charm while offering visitors a new weekend getaway.

For cartoon lovers, the cuteness and the magic of Doraemon and his friends at the highly anticipated "100% Doraemon & Friends" Tour in Shanghai, the first stop on its Chinese mainland journey, triggered a ACG (animation, comics and games) consumption boom at Jing'an Kerry Center. The Sinan Mansions held an immersive street music event, featuring guitar performances, string quartets, and traditional Chinese instrument shows, weaving classic melodies and global musical notes.

Panlong Tiandi, a renewal and upgrade of the ancient Panlong Town in Qingpu District, is hosting a waterfront flower market and pet activities to celebrate spring. A boat laden with the essence of spring fills every corner with brocade-like flowers. The spring flower market has blossomed. At Zhangyuan Garden, a limited exhibition of art works related to the animated classic "Toy Story" was held, with specially designed pop-up stores and interactive areas attracting visitors for photo opportunities. The Inlet in Hongkou District introduced the "Let's Dog! Let's Cat Together" theme event, initiating a healing journey.

