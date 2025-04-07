Stuart Dunn: World leading brands continue to invest in China
In a conversation with Stuart Dunn, Executive Director of the British Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, Arina Yakupova explored the Chamber's pivotal role in strengthening trade ties between the UK and China.
The discussion highlighted key sectors driving collaboration, especially the creative industries. Dunn noted the robust partnerships between British and Chinese firms in design and urban planning perspectives.
The interview also took a lighter turn, as Dunn shared his thoughts on the classic British afternoon tea dilemma: Does the milk go in first or the tea? And, when it comes to scones, is it jam or cream that should go on top?
Key insights from Stuart Dunn
WORLD LEADING BRANDS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN CHINA. Glaxo Smith Kline opened their R&D facilities in Lingang last year.
SERVICES ARE A STRENGTH OF THE UK ECONOMY, and also an area of focus for the Chinese central government to expand its service sector.
EDUCATION IS A KEY AREA FOR SERVICES. Professional education, recognition of qualifications in finance, architecture, and design are part of the economic dialogue between the two countries.
THE UK HAS ITS OPPORTUNITY TO BE AN ISLAND OF SENSE, an island of investment, an island of collaboration.
IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT WHAT YOU SAY, IT’S HOW YOU SAY IT, and why it’s important to the person you’re speaking to.
NOTHING OF HIGH VALUE IS CHEAP.
COMMUNICATION IS THE MOST IMPORTANT SKILL IN LIFE. People naturally spend most of the time thinking about themselves and their own thoughts.
WHAT WE TRY AND DO AS A CHAMBER IS BRING INDUSTRIES TOGETHER to find common problems, to share common solutions.
When you're talking with somebody, IF PEOPLE REMEMBER 10% OF WHAT YOU SAID, YOU WERE VERY LUCKY.
THE UK IS THE CREATIVE HEART OF THE WORLD, and this crosses industries. The UK is a hub for the best international talents to travel to, study there, and create the best companies in the world."
You don't want watery tea. That's the worst thing in the world.
Timecodes:
00:00 – In this episode
00:38 – On the historical evolution of the British Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai
01:43 – Key trade sectors between China and the UK
03:33 – The British Services Sector and its potential in China
04:53 – British creativity
06:12 – Is a degree important to be accepted in British society?
07:15 – Communication in business
08:46 – Is accent still a mark of status in the UK?
10:29 – Has Brexit caused challenges for trade in China?
12:25 – Harrods Afternoon Tea: What comes first, milk or tea?
14:38 – 'Yes' and 'No' in Asia and the West
16:09 – How does the British Chamber of Commerce help British businesses in China?
18:30 – Scones: What comes first, cream or jam?
21:06 – Qualities that Stuart appreciates the most in his employees.