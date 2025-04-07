The interview also took a lighter turn, as Dunn shared his thoughts on the classic British afternoon tea dilemma: Does the milk go in first or the tea? And, when it comes to scones, is it jam or cream that should go on top?

The discussion highlighted key sectors driving collaboration, especially the creative industries. Dunn noted the robust partnerships between British and Chinese firms in design and urban planning perspectives.

In a conversation with Stuart Dunn, Executive Director of the British Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, Arina Yakupova explored the Chamber's pivotal role in strengthening trade ties between the UK and China.

Key insights from Stuart Dunn

WORLD LEADING BRANDS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN CHINA. Glaxo Smith Kline opened their R&D facilities in Lingang last year.

SERVICES ARE A STRENGTH OF THE UK ECONOMY, and also an area of focus for the Chinese central government to expand its service sector.

EDUCATION IS A KEY AREA FOR SERVICES. Professional education, recognition of qualifications in finance, architecture, and design are part of the economic dialogue between the two countries.

THE UK HAS ITS OPPORTUNITY TO BE AN ISLAND OF SENSE, an island of investment, an island of collaboration.

IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT WHAT YOU SAY, IT’S HOW YOU SAY IT, and why it’s important to the person you’re speaking to.

NOTHING OF HIGH VALUE IS CHEAP.

COMMUNICATION IS THE MOST IMPORTANT SKILL IN LIFE. People naturally spend most of the time thinking about themselves and their own thoughts.

WHAT WE TRY AND DO AS A CHAMBER IS BRING INDUSTRIES TOGETHER to find common problems, to share common solutions.

When you're talking with somebody, IF PEOPLE REMEMBER 10% OF WHAT YOU SAID, YOU WERE VERY LUCKY.

THE UK IS THE CREATIVE HEART OF THE WORLD, and this crosses industries. The UK is a hub for the best international talents to travel to, study there, and create the best companies in the world."

You don't want watery tea. That's the worst thing in the world.