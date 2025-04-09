Man detained for alleged sexual harassment on Shanghai subway

A man has been detained after allegedly sexually harassing a woman on a subway carriage in Shanghai on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old man, surnamed Yao, was accused of inappropriate behavior toward a female passenger in a carriage of a train on Shanghai Metro Line 1 around 6:30pm on Tuesday. The female passenger shouted, and fellow passengers subdued Yao and handed him over to police at a Metro station.

Currently, Yao has been put under administrative detention.