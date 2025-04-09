|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Man detained for alleged sexual harassment on Shanghai subway

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  13:23 UTC+8, 2025-04-09       0
A man has been detained after the 41-year-old allegedly sexually harassed a woman on a Shanghai Metro Line 1 train on Tuesday.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  13:23 UTC+8, 2025-04-09       0

A man has been detained after allegedly sexually harassing a woman on a subway carriage in Shanghai on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old man, surnamed Yao, was accused of inappropriate behavior toward a female passenger in a carriage of a train on Shanghai Metro Line 1 around 6:30pm on Tuesday. The female passenger shouted, and fellow passengers subdued Yao and handed him over to police at a Metro station.

Currently, Yao has been put under administrative detention.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Shanghai
Shanghai Metro
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     