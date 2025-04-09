Man detained for alleged sexual harassment on Shanghai subway
13:23 UTC+8, 2025-04-09 0
A man has been detained after the 41-year-old allegedly sexually harassed a woman on a Shanghai Metro Line 1 train on Tuesday.
13:23 UTC+8, 2025-04-09 0
A man has been detained after allegedly sexually harassing a woman on a subway carriage in Shanghai on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.
The 41-year-old man, surnamed Yao, was accused of inappropriate behavior toward a female passenger in a carriage of a train on Shanghai Metro Line 1 around 6:30pm on Tuesday. The female passenger shouted, and fellow passengers subdued Yao and handed him over to police at a Metro station.
Currently, Yao has been put under administrative detention.
Source: SHINE Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports