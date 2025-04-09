Yangtze River Delta boosts emergency management synergy

The Yangtze River Delta region has made significant strides in regional emergency management coordination and will continue working to strengthen rescue efforts, emergency support, and risk reduction, officials said Wednesday.

At a news conference, Ma Jianhong, head of the Shanghai Emergency Management Bureau, said emergency departments in Shanghai and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang have been collaborating since six years ago as part of a national push for YRD regional integration.

Over the past six years, the region has advanced in aligning its emergency systems, particularly in disaster prevention, emergency response, production safety, and regulatory enforcement. A key milestone was the signing of an agreement to enhance coordination among hazardous chemicals rescue teams across the region.

New facilities have been completed, including Shanghai's emergency support base for major hazardous chemical incidents, a hazardous chemical rescue base in Jiangyin, Jiangsu province, and a natural disaster rescue base in Anhui province. A network of aviation emergency rescue bases has also been established, including facilities at Shanghai's Longhua Airport and Jiande Qiandaohu Airport in Zhejiang, allowing for cross-city and cross-province helicopter deployments.

Looking ahead, Ma said the region plans to deepen its emergency management synergy by expanding systems for emergency supplies and equipment. An expanded network of national-level rescue bases is also in the works, involving cities such as Shanghai, Ningbo, Zhoushan, Nanjing, and Xuzhou, to strengthen three-dimensional rescue capabilities.

The fourth Yangtze River Delta International Emergency Disaster Reduction and Rescue Expo will be held May 13–15 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.