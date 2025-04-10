﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

City clears the view, one light at a time

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  22:49 UTC+8, 2025-04-10       0
A tiny traffic adjustment near the historic Shanghai Post Museum has made a big difference for tourists hoping to take the perfect shot of some of the city's most iconic buildings.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  22:49 UTC+8, 2025-04-10       0

Along Suzhou Creek's Hongkou stretch, there's a photo spot whispered about by savvy travelers: framed by the historic Shanghai Post Museum in the foreground, and the gleaming Lujiazui skyline in the background, it's a snapshot of old and new Shanghai in perfect harmony.

Well, almost perfect.

For years, a traffic light smack in the middle of the frame disrupted the view. Visitors either photoshopped it out or timed their shots just right to minimize the impact – but the frustration lingered.

City clears the view, one light at a time
Xiaohongshu user _JinYanL_

The famous photoshoot spot that uses the Shanghai Post Museum's gate as a frame, with the intruding vehicle light.

Recently, that changed.

Sharp-eyed tourists noticed that the bulky traffic signal had been "slimmed down," with the main red light for vehicles removed, leaving only a smaller pedestrian light in place. The change came after a quiet month-long trial that proved successful.

Behind the subtle change is a not-so-subtle shift in city governance.

The push for improvement came from Qin Chang, a Shanghai People's Congress deputy who visited the museum after its reopening and noticed the issue while taking photos. She brought the concern directly to local authorities – with snapshots as evidence, at the recently held Shanghai Two Sessions.

City clears the view, one light at a time

Deputy Qin at the spot after the bulky motor vehicle light was removed.

The traffic bureau responded quickly, promising to review the setup. After site inspections and a month-long trial run, they adjusted the lights without compromising traffic safety.

"This small fix is more than just aesthetic," Qin said. "It shows the city is open to listening and willing to act."

And just like that, Shanghai's most famous accidental "photo frame" finally got its clean shot.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Suzhou
Shanghai
Shanghai Post Museum
Two Sessions
Lujiazui
Hongkou
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     