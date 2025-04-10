City clears the view, one light at a time

A tiny traffic adjustment near the historic Shanghai Post Museum has made a big difference for tourists hoping to take the perfect shot of some of the city's most iconic buildings.

Along Suzhou Creek's Hongkou stretch, there's a photo spot whispered about by savvy travelers: framed by the historic Shanghai Post Museum in the foreground, and the gleaming Lujiazui skyline in the background, it's a snapshot of old and new Shanghai in perfect harmony. Well, almost perfect. For years, a traffic light smack in the middle of the frame disrupted the view. Visitors either photoshopped it out or timed their shots just right to minimize the impact – but the frustration lingered.

Recently, that changed. Sharp-eyed tourists noticed that the bulky traffic signal had been "slimmed down," with the main red light for vehicles removed, leaving only a smaller pedestrian light in place. The change came after a quiet month-long trial that proved successful. Behind the subtle change is a not-so-subtle shift in city governance. The push for improvement came from Qin Chang, a Shanghai People's Congress deputy who visited the museum after its reopening and noticed the issue while taking photos. She brought the concern directly to local authorities – with snapshots as evidence, at the recently held Shanghai Two Sessions.