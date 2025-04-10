City clears the view, one light at a time
Along Suzhou Creek's Hongkou stretch, there's a photo spot whispered about by savvy travelers: framed by the historic Shanghai Post Museum in the foreground, and the gleaming Lujiazui skyline in the background, it's a snapshot of old and new Shanghai in perfect harmony.
Well, almost perfect.
For years, a traffic light smack in the middle of the frame disrupted the view. Visitors either photoshopped it out or timed their shots just right to minimize the impact – but the frustration lingered.
Recently, that changed.
Sharp-eyed tourists noticed that the bulky traffic signal had been "slimmed down," with the main red light for vehicles removed, leaving only a smaller pedestrian light in place. The change came after a quiet month-long trial that proved successful.
Behind the subtle change is a not-so-subtle shift in city governance.
The push for improvement came from Qin Chang, a Shanghai People's Congress deputy who visited the museum after its reopening and noticed the issue while taking photos. She brought the concern directly to local authorities – with snapshots as evidence, at the recently held Shanghai Two Sessions.
The traffic bureau responded quickly, promising to review the setup. After site inspections and a month-long trial run, they adjusted the lights without compromising traffic safety.
"This small fix is more than just aesthetic," Qin said. "It shows the city is open to listening and willing to act."
And just like that, Shanghai's most famous accidental "photo frame" finally got its clean shot.