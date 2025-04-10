Feels like summer, but it's not here yet

Shanghai had four summer-like days this week, with the highest temperatures at around 30 degrees.

Is it already feeling like summer? It's too early to say, according to forecasters.

The weather in Shanghai is going to be on a roller coaster again over the weekend, as experience we had twice last month, the Shanghai Meteorological Center said.

Friday will be cloudy but it will remain hot with temperatures predicted to reach 29 degrees before a cold front arrives between Friday midnight and Saturday morning.

The strong convection of cold and warm air will bring thunderstorms and gales, cooling down the temperature, forecasters said.

The temperature is forecast to range between 12 and 19 degrees on Saturday and 10 to 20 degrees on Sunday.

Next week, sunny and cloudy weather will dominate the city with temperatures climbing up to or over 30 degrees.