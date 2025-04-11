Shanghai restaurant serving elephant dung in food safety probe

A high-end Yunnan-style restaurant in Shanghai offering a 3,888-yuan (US$535) per person "eco-fusion" tasting menu – featuring ingredients such as sterilized elephant dung and ants – is under investigation for potential food safety violations.

Canopia in the Maqiao area, operated by Shanghai Pengguanshu Catering Services Co, triggered criticism for its unconventional dishes, including a dessert made with dried and disinfected elephant feces. The item was presented as part of a rainforest-inspired dining experience.

According to staff, the restaurant requires reservations and serves customers only on weekend evenings. Diners are guided through a fixed menu, with dishes delivered via a sliding tabletop. The experience also includes tours of an on-site ingredient exhibit and greenhouse.