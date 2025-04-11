﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai restaurant serving elephant dung in food safety probe

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:24 UTC+8, 2025-04-11       0
Regulators launch investigation into high-end Yunnan-style restaurant which includes sterilized feces, bamboo worms, and ants in its 3,888-yuan (US$535) per person tasting menu.
Shanghai restaurant serving elephant dung in food safety probe

The restaurant's signboard.

A high-end Yunnan-style restaurant in Shanghai offering a 3,888-yuan (US$535) per person "eco-fusion" tasting menu – featuring ingredients such as sterilized elephant dung and ants – is under investigation for potential food safety violations.

Canopia in the Maqiao area, operated by Shanghai Pengguanshu Catering Services Co, triggered criticism for its unconventional dishes, including a dessert made with dried and disinfected elephant feces. The item was presented as part of a rainforest-inspired dining experience.

According to staff, the restaurant requires reservations and serves customers only on weekend evenings. Diners are guided through a fixed menu, with dishes delivered via a sliding tabletop. The experience also includes tours of an on-site ingredient exhibit and greenhouse.

Shanghai restaurant serving elephant dung in food safety probe

The restaurant's menu.

The restaurant's practices triggered public concern, particularly over the safety of using animal feces in food, even after sterilization.

The Minhang District Administration for Market Regulation confirmed this week it was investigating.

During a recent inspection, authorities found the restaurant's supply of ingredients such as bamboo worms, ants, and elephant dung and ordered them sealed. The venue, on Zhongqing Road, has since suspended operations.

Shanghai restaurant serving elephant dung in food safety probe

The interior of the restaurant.

The restaurant is licensed to prepare and sell hot and cold food, and alcohol. However, regulators said any ingredients used must meet food safety requirements under China's Food Safety Law.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yunnan
Shanghai
Minhang
