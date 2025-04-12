|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

After rain and gales, look forward to calmer weather

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:47 UTC+8, 2025-04-12       0
Shanghai's meteorological authority issued a yellow alert on Saturday for strong gales, leading to the suspension of ferry operations and cancellation of some events.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:47 UTC+8, 2025-04-12       0

Shanghai's meteorological authority issued a yellow alert on Saturday for strong gales, leading to the suspension of ferry operations and cancellation of some events.

The city experienced showers and thunderstorms on Friday night and Saturday morning, with a yellow alert for thunderstorms and a blue for gales issued by the meteorological center.

The thunderstorm alert was lifted at 8am today as the rain began to abate, while the meteorological center upgraded the gale alert from blue to yellow at 1:30pm, warning of winds of up to force 10 (24.5-28.3m/s).

According to the center, about half of the city has experienced winds of force 8 in the past 24 hours, with some areas hit by gusts of force 10.

After rain and gales, look forward to calmer weather
Dong Jun / SHINE

A tree was downed on Saturday in suburban Minhang District

The upgraded alert forced operators of ferries across the Huangpu River to suspend services, and cruise services on Suzhou Creek were also paused.

Traffic police imposed a speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour on all highways in the city.

After rain and gales, look forward to calmer weather

American rock band Image Dragons' concerts in Shanghai have been cancelled.

The gales also resulted in the cancellation of the 2025 Image Dragons Loom World Tour on Saturday and Sunday at the Shanghai International Circuit, according to China's leading ticketing platform Damai. It also said that those who have bought tickets for the concerts will be automatically refunded.

Some music lovers who had arrived at the Circuit before the announcement posted photos and videos on social media, stating that the wind was so strong the cancellation was reasonable.

After rain and gales, look forward to calmer weather

A Weibo user posted a video showing the strong wind outside the Shanghai International Circuit.

A PE test for graduating middle school students in the Pudong New Area scheduled on Saturday was also postponed.

The rain and wind brought down the temperature in the city. The highest temperature recorded at the downtown Xujiahui weather station was 20.3 degrees Celsius, which decreased to 13 degrees at dusk.

There will be some occasional light rain tonight, but it will stop after midnight, and tomorrow will be clear to cloudy, with temperature between 10 and 18 degrees, said forecasters.

The wind force will decrease on Sunday.

Next week will be mainly sunny with showers predicted around Saturday, and the temperature will rise up to 31 degrees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Suzhou
Shanghai
Pudong New Area
Huangpu River
Xujiahui
Huangpu
Pudong
Shanghai International Circuit
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     