After rain and gales, look forward to calmer weather

Shanghai's meteorological authority issued a yellow alert on Saturday for strong gales, leading to the suspension of ferry operations and cancellation of some events. The city experienced showers and thunderstorms on Friday night and Saturday morning, with a yellow alert for thunderstorms and a blue for gales issued by the meteorological center. The thunderstorm alert was lifted at 8am today as the rain began to abate, while the meteorological center upgraded the gale alert from blue to yellow at 1:30pm, warning of winds of up to force 10 (24.5-28.3m/s). According to the center, about half of the city has experienced winds of force 8 in the past 24 hours, with some areas hit by gusts of force 10.

The upgraded alert forced operators of ferries across the Huangpu River to suspend services, and cruise services on Suzhou Creek were also paused. Traffic police imposed a speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour on all highways in the city.

The gales also resulted in the cancellation of the 2025 Image Dragons Loom World Tour on Saturday and Sunday at the Shanghai International Circuit, according to China's leading ticketing platform Damai. It also said that those who have bought tickets for the concerts will be automatically refunded. Some music lovers who had arrived at the Circuit before the announcement posted photos and videos on social media, stating that the wind was so strong the cancellation was reasonable.