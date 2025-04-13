|   
News / Metro

Much more in store for West Nanjing Road

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:24 UTC+8, 2025-04-13       0
A new international urban development initiative, "Global Spotlight on West Nanjing Road – Block Synerge," was launched in Shanghai on April 11.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:24 UTC+8, 2025-04-13

A new international urban development initiative, "Global Spotlight on West Nanjing Road – Block Synerge," was launched in Shanghai on April 11.

The initiative - guided by the Jing'an District Government and Shanghai United Media Group, and co-hosted by the Nanjing Road West Functional Zone Administrative Committee, Shanghai Jiubai Group, and Shanghai Morning Post - aims to transform the Nanjing Road W. area into a hub for international business, cultural exchange, and sustainable development.

Much more in store for West Nanjing Road
Ti Gong

The "Global Spotlight on West Nanjing Road – Block Synerge" is launched in Shanghai.

In its first season, the area is partnering with New York's Fifth Avenue to explore shared challenges and opportunities in areas such as technology, sustainability, and commercial revitalization. Future collaborations with London, Paris, and Milan are also planned.

The long-term goal is to shift the area from a traditional central business district (CBD) to a more diverse Central Activity Zone (CAZ) that supports business, community life, and cultural programming.

The vision is described as an "open global urban lab," where each renewal in the area reflects a people-oriented approach and every brick contributes to Shanghai's international presence.

Much more in store for West Nanjing Road
Ti Gong

Ten industry representatives have been appointed as "NANXI Business Environment Evaluation Officers."

Ten industry representatives – including Lan Zhenzhen, President of Public Affairs for L'Oréal North Asia & China, Bruno Lannes, Senior Partner at Bain & Company, Mao Fang, Vice President of Meituan Dianping – were appointed as "NANXI Business Environment Evaluation Officers" to support the initiative.

Much more in store for West Nanjing Road

A group of influencers, scholars, and a humanoid robot have been appointed as "NANXI Experience Ambassadors."

A group of influencers, scholars, and a humanoid robot were honored "NANXI Experience Ambassadors," launching a social media campaign titled "I Speak for NANXI."

The event also marked the opening of the Integrated Investment Service Sub-Center of NANXI, designed to streamline business services in the area, and honored six local representatives as "NANXI Business Gold Service Officers" for their support of enterprise development.

Much more in store for West Nanjing Road
Ti Gong

The Integrated Investment Service Sub-Center of NANXI is revealed.

A public exhibition titled "80 Years of Legendary Stories of West Nanjing Road" is now open at the Apollo Building for one week, highlighting the area's history and cultural heritage.

Much more in store for West Nanjing Road
Ti Gong

The "80 Years of Legendary Stories of West Nanjing Road" exhibition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
﻿
