Much more in store for West Nanjing Road

The initiative - guided by the Jing'an District Government and Shanghai United Media Group, and co-hosted by the Nanjing Road West Functional Zone Administrative Committee, Shanghai Jiubai Group, and Shanghai Morning Post - aims to transform the Nanjing Road W. area into a hub for international business, cultural exchange, and sustainable development.

A new international urban development initiative, "Global Spotlight on West Nanjing Road – Block Synerge," was launched in Shanghai on April 11.

In its first season, the area is partnering with New York's Fifth Avenue to explore shared challenges and opportunities in areas such as technology, sustainability, and commercial revitalization. Future collaborations with London, Paris, and Milan are also planned.

The long-term goal is to shift the area from a traditional central business district (CBD) to a more diverse Central Activity Zone (CAZ) that supports business, community life, and cultural programming.

The vision is described as an "open global urban lab," where each renewal in the area reflects a people-oriented approach and every brick contributes to Shanghai's international presence.