AI brings clarity to complex medical data

Most patients find the medical terms on a report difficult to grasp, and the lesion position and treatment described in the document are highly confusing to them. Now there is a solution.

Medical specialists are employing artificial intelligence to help doctors provide explanations, alerts, and advice on gastroenteroscopy reports in simple and plain language and short videos.

It is claimed the world's smartest application Copilot, combining big data, AI technology, and medical information to significantly increase medical efficiency and convenience for patients.

So far, it only has a Chinese version, but an English version is being developed and will be available to expatriate patients soon.