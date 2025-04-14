AI brings clarity to complex medical data
Most patients find the medical terms on a report difficult to grasp, and the lesion position and treatment described in the document are highly confusing to them. Now there is a solution.
Medical specialists are employing artificial intelligence to help doctors provide explanations, alerts, and advice on gastroenteroscopy reports in simple and plain language and short videos.
It is claimed the world's smartest application Copilot, combining big data, AI technology, and medical information to significantly increase medical efficiency and convenience for patients.
So far, it only has a Chinese version, but an English version is being developed and will be available to expatriate patients soon.
The technology serves as a help to doctors, allowing them to engage with AI during gastroenteroscopy to identify lesion locations and generate medical reports automatically.
"Doctors are just required to do monitoring, supervision, and confirmation. The time spent on report writing can be cut in half. It also includes a medical guidance database and an intelligent alert system for risky operations. It can be beneficial to grassroots doctors," said Dr Zhou Pinghong, director of Zhongshan Hospital's endoscopic center.
"We plan to introduce this system into 300 domestic hospitals and help train 2,000 grassroots doctors within three years," he added, adding that he has also trained a large number of overseas doctors.