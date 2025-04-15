Legoland Shanghai Resort set to begin trial operations in June

The highly awaited Legoland Shanghai Resort will begin trial operations in June and will formally open to the public in July.

During a radio show on Tuesday, Wang Zhen, director of the Shanghai Committee of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, gave an update on important projects, including the Legoland Shanghai Resort in Fengjing Town of Jinshan District.

The resort will feature eight Lego-themed zones, a Lego-themed hotel, over 75 interactive rides, shows, and attractions, and hundreds of Lego models created from over 85 million Lego pieces. It focuses on children aged 2 to 12.

The facilities include The Dragon Coaster, Driving School, CITY Airport, and Lego Monkie Kid, the first IP established by the Lego brand based on a classic Chinese tale.

The resort's unique boat experience will capture the essence of historic Jiangnan (the region south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) watertowns in the Yangtze River Delta.