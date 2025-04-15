|   
News / Metro

Legoland Shanghai Resort set to begin trial operations in June

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:36 UTC+8, 2025-04-15       0
The eagerly awaited Legoland Shanghai Resort in Jinshan District will begin trial operations in June and will officially open to the public in July.
Ti Gong

The construction of Legoland Shanghai Resort is close to completion.

The highly awaited Legoland Shanghai Resort will begin trial operations in June and will formally open to the public in July.

During a radio show on Tuesday, Wang Zhen, director of the Shanghai Committee of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, gave an update on important projects, including the Legoland Shanghai Resort in Fengjing Town of Jinshan District.

The resort will feature eight Lego-themed zones, a Lego-themed hotel, over 75 interactive rides, shows, and attractions, and hundreds of Lego models created from over 85 million Lego pieces. It focuses on children aged 2 to 12.

The facilities include The Dragon Coaster, Driving School, CITY Airport, and Lego Monkie Kid, the first IP established by the Lego brand based on a classic Chinese tale.

The resort's unique boat experience will capture the essence of historic Jiangnan (the region south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) watertowns in the Yangtze River Delta.

Ti Gong

DADA, the world's biggest Lego minifigure, has been installed at the resort.

DADA, the world's largest Lego minifigure, weighing 136 tons and standing 26 meters tall, has been built at the resort.

Visitors to the resort can spend a day or more exploring the eight immersive "lands" before enjoying nightly children's entertainment at the Legoland Hotel, which is located only steps away from the park.

The resort recently introduced a single-day ticket policy. Adult tickets cost 319 to 599 yuan, while children's tickets cost 255 to 479 yuan.

It has implemented a six-tier ticket system that takes into account predicted seasonal attendance and provides visitors with a variety of ticket options to fit their travel plans and budgets.

Seniors and disabled people are entitled to discounts.

Legoland Shanghai Resort has yet to set an official ticket sale date, authorized sales channels, or resort opening date.

The resort is located near Jinshan North High-Speed Railway Station. It takes just 18 minutes to go to Shanghai Hongqiao Hub.

Ti Gong

A roller coaster

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
