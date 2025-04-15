|   
News / Metro

Shanghai unveils The Stage, a sky-high experience

  21:02 UTC+8, 2025-04-15       0
Atop Magnolia Plaza, the city's latest observation deck isn't just a place to admire the view but a space designed to inspire, transforming the cityscape into a grand performance.
  21:02 UTC+8, 2025-04-15       0
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The city's newest observation deck rises 320 meters above the ground.

Shanghai, a city long defined by its soaring skyline and boundless ambition, has raised the bar once again. Rising 320 meters above the ground, The Stage – the city's newest observation deck – is officially open to the public on Tuesday.

Perched atop Magnolia Plaza, The Stage isn't just a place to admire panoramic views. It's a space designed to inspire. More than an architectural feat, it's a bold concept that transforms the cityscape into a grand performance – with every visitor invited to take center stage.

Designed by New York-based Studio MH, The Stage blends aesthetics and intention. The architects describe it as a space for dialogue – with the city, with the present moment, and perhaps most powerfully, with yourself. The clean lines and immersive atmosphere create more than just a photo opportunity; they offer a pause for reflection high above the city's daily rhythm.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Designed by New York-based Studio MH, The Stage blends aesthetics and intention.

In Shanghai, standing still has never been part of the script. And The Stage continues that narrative. This is not a place to simply observe – it's a call to action, a prompt to dream bigger, and a gentle challenge to embrace your role in the ever-evolving story of the city.

The Stage is open. The show has already begun. What role will you play?

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A perfect background for a photograph

If you go:

Address: LG1, 501 Dongdaming road

Opening hours: 10am-10pm (admission stops at 9:15pm)

Tickets:

Adults: 230 yuan

Students/Seniors: 160 yuan

Children: 110 yuan

1 parent + 1 child: 290 yuan

2 parents + 1child: 450 yuan

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A spectacular night view from The Stage

