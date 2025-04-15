Shanghai unveils The Stage, a sky-high experience
Shanghai, a city long defined by its soaring skyline and boundless ambition, has raised the bar once again. Rising 320 meters above the ground, The Stage – the city's newest observation deck – is officially open to the public on Tuesday.
Perched atop Magnolia Plaza, The Stage isn't just a place to admire panoramic views. It's a space designed to inspire. More than an architectural feat, it's a bold concept that transforms the cityscape into a grand performance – with every visitor invited to take center stage.
Designed by New York-based Studio MH, The Stage blends aesthetics and intention. The architects describe it as a space for dialogue – with the city, with the present moment, and perhaps most powerfully, with yourself. The clean lines and immersive atmosphere create more than just a photo opportunity; they offer a pause for reflection high above the city's daily rhythm.
In Shanghai, standing still has never been part of the script. And The Stage continues that narrative. This is not a place to simply observe – it's a call to action, a prompt to dream bigger, and a gentle challenge to embrace your role in the ever-evolving story of the city.
The Stage is open. The show has already begun. What role will you play?
If you go:
Address: LG1, 501 Dongdaming road
Opening hours: 10am-10pm (admission stops at 9:15pm)
Tickets:
Adults: 230 yuan
Students/Seniors: 160 yuan
Children: 110 yuan
1 parent + 1 child: 290 yuan
2 parents + 1child: 450 yuan