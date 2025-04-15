Shanghai unveils The Stage, a sky-high experience

Shanghai, a city long defined by its soaring skyline and boundless ambition, has raised the bar once again. Rising 320 meters above the ground, The Stage – the city's newest observation deck – is officially open to the public on Tuesday.

Perched atop Magnolia Plaza, The Stage isn't just a place to admire panoramic views. It's a space designed to inspire. More than an architectural feat, it's a bold concept that transforms the cityscape into a grand performance – with every visitor invited to take center stage.

Designed by New York-based Studio MH, The Stage blends aesthetics and intention. The architects describe it as a space for dialogue – with the city, with the present moment, and perhaps most powerfully, with yourself. The clean lines and immersive atmosphere create more than just a photo opportunity; they offer a pause for reflection high above the city's daily rhythm.