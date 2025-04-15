Cancer is second leading cause of death among Shanghai residents, says health commission

Cancer is the second leading cause of death among local residents, after cardia-cerebrovascular disease. Lung, colorectal and thyroid cancers are the most prevalent, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Tuesday, when the city's cancer prevention and control week kicked off.

There are about 92,900 new cancer cases reported in the city per year, with 38,500 people killed.

Thanks to the promotion of cancer screening, improvement in medical capability and rising public awareness, the early detection rate of cancer has risen to 42.8 percent and the five-year survival rate is 61.6 percent, both leading positions in China.

Shanghai has been promoting colorectal cancer screening in local communities in the past decade.

Last year, over 590,000 residents received free screening, which detected 6,145 pre-cancer cases and 745 cancer patients.