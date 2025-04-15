Cancer is second leading cause of death among Shanghai residents, says health commission
Cancer is the second leading cause of death among local residents, after cardia-cerebrovascular disease. Lung, colorectal and thyroid cancers are the most prevalent, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Tuesday, when the city's cancer prevention and control week kicked off.
There are about 92,900 new cancer cases reported in the city per year, with 38,500 people killed.
Thanks to the promotion of cancer screening, improvement in medical capability and rising public awareness, the early detection rate of cancer has risen to 42.8 percent and the five-year survival rate is 61.6 percent, both leading positions in China.
Shanghai has been promoting colorectal cancer screening in local communities in the past decade.
Last year, over 590,000 residents received free screening, which detected 6,145 pre-cancer cases and 745 cancer patients.
Shanghai started a trial screening for lung, colorectal, esophagus, gastric, liver, breast and cervical cancers in 50 community health centers last year, when high-risk factors were detected in 96,000 people, who have since received medical guidance.
The service will be promoted to all health centers in the city this year and residents can do self-risk revaluation at the grassroots facilities.
The Shanghai Anti-Cancer Association teamed up with the Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center to issue a public cancer screening and prevention guide, which covers 24 types of cancers and details on risky factors, prevention and screening measures, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.
"China reports over 4 million new cancer cases each year. But half of them can be prevented through scientific measures like lifestyle changes, early and regular screening, effective preventative methods and early intervention," said Dr Zheng Ying, from the center's cancer prevention department.
"In addition to some routine knowledge, we have highlighted the importance of a healthy weight, as (being) overweight and obesity can increase cancer risk by 20 percent. Adopting a healthy weight can reduce the risk of 13 common cancers like colorectal, pancreatic, liver, kidney and breast cancers."
To meet the public demand on weight management and introduce more fun in the task, the Shanghai Health Commission has teamed up with district governments to design 16 routes for citywalk. During the process, people can not only do physical exercises but also have a better tour around famous local scenic spots, cultural venues, parks and greenland, and gyms. Some venues will also offer special treats, health lectures and impart skills training.
For expatriates, traditional Chinese medicine venues and herbal parks are ideal spots, which are included in many districts' citywalk routes, the commission noted.