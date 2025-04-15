Seamless 5G connectivity across Shanghai Metro

Shanghai has become China's first city to attain complete 5G signal coverage across its 21 Metro lines, including the Maglev and new airport route, the Shanghai Communications Administration and Shentong Metro, the metro service operator, announced on Tuesday.

This significant upgrade not only improves mobile communication services for the tens of millions of daily passengers but also gives operators more intelligent management and monitoring capabilities, resulting in safer and faster Metro transportation.

Shanghai's Metro network spans 896 kilometers and 517 stations.

Furthermore, 80 percent of these Metro lines feature modern 5G-modern (5G-A) networks. These cutting-edge networks provide rates of 600 Mbps (megabits per second), with peak speeds exceeding 1 Gbps, which is a tenfold increase above ordinary 5G speeds.