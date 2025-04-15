|   
News / Metro

Seamless 5G connectivity across Shanghai Metro

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:39 UTC+8, 2025-04-15
Shanghai has achieved the distinction of being the first city in the country to offer comprehensive 5G signal coverage across its 896-km-long Metro lines.
Seamless 5G connectivity across Shanghai Metro
SHINE

5G-A network is available on all Metro lines and stations in Shanghai.

Shanghai has become China's first city to attain complete 5G signal coverage across its 21 Metro lines, including the Maglev and new airport route, the Shanghai Communications Administration and Shentong Metro, the metro service operator, announced on Tuesday.

This significant upgrade not only improves mobile communication services for the tens of millions of daily passengers but also gives operators more intelligent management and monitoring capabilities, resulting in safer and faster Metro transportation.

Shanghai's Metro network spans 896 kilometers and 517 stations.

Furthermore, 80 percent of these Metro lines feature modern 5G-modern (5G-A) networks. These cutting-edge networks provide rates of 600 Mbps (megabits per second), with peak speeds exceeding 1 Gbps, which is a tenfold increase above ordinary 5G speeds.

Seamless 5G connectivity across Shanghai Metro
Ti Gong

The fast and stable Internet connectivity in China was highlighted by online influencer IShowSpeed.

During his recent travel to China, American online influencer IShowSpeed emphasized the fast and stable Internet connectivity in major Chinese cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, even in tunnels. His favorable experience contradicted some previously held negative preconceptions of Chinese Internet speeds.

With the improved 5G network, Metro operators can remotely monitor the overall operational status of subway trains and access important real-time data, such as network monitoring photos and videos. This allows for the advancement of essential component maintenance methods, according to Shentong Metro.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
